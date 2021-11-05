Theater Is Back At The Community Synagogue

The Community Synagogue Theater Company is proud to announce upcoming auditions for their spring musical The Drowsy Chaperone. The company, which was founded in 2016, was born out of a desire to bring high quality theater opportunities to community-minded members with a love of theater and a passion for putting on a show. After the success of shows such as Fiddler On The Roof and The Addams Family, the company is excited to embark on the wild and wonderful escapades of Janet Van de Graaf and the other hilarious characters of The Drowsy Chaperone.

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another. Adults are invited to audition for any role by singing 16 bars of a song in the style of the show, as well as being prepared to read scenes from the show, if asked. Auditions will be held at The Community Synagogue 160 Middle Neck Rd. Port Washington and performances will be held at The Landmark on Main Street. The show will open on April 7, 2022 and run for four performances over the weekend. Auditions will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. There is no sign up required, but to find out more or to put your name on the list, email Lori Zlotoff, Executive Producer at theatercompany@commsyn.org.

Over the years, the company has proudly welcomed cast members from all around Port Washington, as well as all over Long Island. Under the incredible direction of Tom Rocco, cast members have enjoyed a high quality experience while making lifelong connections with one another.

“After the disappointment of having to cancel our 2020 show, it is so exciting to be able to perform as a company again,” Company member Melissa Chernosky said. Please note that all cast and crew members must be vaccinated for COVID-19. The company hopes you’ll consider coming out to auditions.

—Submitted by the Community Synagogue