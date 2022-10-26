The Stars Shone Bright At Port’s Got Talent

On Saturday night, Sept. 17, the lights came on at the Jean Rimsky Theater at the historic Landmark Building on Main Street. The fourth annual Port’s Got Talent took to the stage and did not disappoint.
Port’s Got Talent is a community talent show that supports and raises funds for the Port Washington Adult Activities Center at 80 Manorhaven Blvd. This center provides education, workshops, fitness programs and hot meals to the senior citizens in the Port Washington community. Port’s Got Talent is the center’s biggest and most important fundraiser of the year.
The evening was hosted by the charismatic and talented Warren Schein, a life-long Port Washington resident and professional entertainer. The excitement was palpable as local stars waited their turn onto the stage:
Warren Schein
Claudia Arroyo
Alyssa Wong
Tara Rajan
Dave Franklin
Aneesha Mirza
Bobby Garofalo
Ru Dance NY
Susanna Keiserman for Berest Dance Company
Jennifer Scotto Robinson
The Polvere–Robinson Ensemble
Heather Simon Clark
Diana Antlitz Friedberg
Heather Mount–pianist, Bach to Rock
Sean Perry–audio and lighting engineer, Landmark
The evening ended with a resounding rendition of Abba’s Dancing Queen with performers and volunteers stepping down off the stage and dancing with the audience.
This year’s talent show benefited from a record number of sponsorships and generous donations from over 57 community-minded businesses and individuals.
Platinum
Blank Slate Media
Peter & Jerry DeJana Foundation
Pierce Coach Line, Inc.
Gold
Anthony’s World of Floors
Anton Media Group
Ayhan’s
Carlo’s Pizza
Hinck’s Deli
Kathy Levinson & Family
Kiwanis Club of Manhasset-Port Washington
Nassau Knolls Cemetery
Oyster Bay Senior Campus
Precision Work, Inc.
The Sweeney Family
Silver
Bayside Tax & Wealth
Gold Coast Family Dental
Greenvale Pharmacy & Home Care
Gum How Kitchen
S. F. Falconer Florist, Inc.
Mark & Patricia Lampl
Marchese & Maynard, LLP
New Hyde Park North Shore Elks
Phillips General Insurance Agency
Jean-Marie Posner & Family
Project HELP
Roslyn Heights Funeral Home
Sands Point Center for Health & Rehabilitation
Sciacca, Riemma & Soldo
Zimbardi Financial Group, Inc.
Dr. Derek Zimbardi &
Dr. Christina David, DDS
Mary Zini
Friend
All American Painting
All Shore Appliance
Amalfi’s (In Kind)
Barbara & Gary Cohen
Barbara Faticone
Berest Dance Center
Carole Corbo
Dance Arts Centre
Dave Franklin
Dell Transportation Corp.
Delux Transportation
County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton
Dom’s Tree Service
Law Office of Kenneth Magida
Leon Jankowski
Manhasset Bay Sportsman’s Club
Marianne Bortone-Prince
Maura Brothers & Company
Dr. Beth Messinger on behalf of Harbor Family Dental
Pam Montfort
Port Tire & Auto
Salerno Brokerage Corp.
Hon. Michelle Schimel
Strategic Planning & Communications
Pat Valente
—Submitted by Kathy Levinson