The Stars Shone Bright At Port’s Got Talent

On Saturday night, Sept. 17, the lights came on at the Jean Rimsky Theater at the historic Landmark Building on Main Street. The fourth annual Port’s Got Talent took to the stage and did not disappoint.

Port’s Got Talent is a community talent show that supports and raises funds for the Port Washington Adult Activities Center at 80 Manorhaven Blvd. This center provides education, workshops, fitness programs and hot meals to the senior citizens in the Port Washington community. Port’s Got Talent is the center’s biggest and most important fundraiser of the year.

The evening was hosted by the charismatic and talented Warren Schein, a life-long Port Washington resident and professional entertainer. The excitement was palpable as local stars waited their turn onto the stage:

Warren Schein

Claudia Arroyo

Alyssa Wong

Tara Rajan

Dave Franklin

Aneesha Mirza

Bobby Garofalo

Ru Dance NY

Susanna Keiserman for Berest Dance Company

Jennifer Scotto Robinson

The Polvere–Robinson Ensemble

Heather Simon Clark

Diana Antlitz Friedberg

Heather Mount–pianist, Bach to Rock

Sean Perry–audio and lighting engineer, Landmark

The evening ended with a resounding rendition of Abba’s Dancing Queen with performers and volunteers stepping down off the stage and dancing with the audience.

This year’s talent show benefited from a record number of sponsorships and generous donations from over 57 community-minded businesses and individuals.

Platinum

Blank Slate Media

Peter & Jerry DeJana Foundation

Pierce Coach Line, Inc.

Gold

Anthony’s World of Floors

Anton Media Group

Ayhan’s

Carlo’s Pizza

Hinck’s Deli

Kathy Levinson & Family

Kiwanis Club of Manhasset-Port Washington

Nassau Knolls Cemetery

Oyster Bay Senior Campus

Precision Work, Inc.

The Sweeney Family

Silver

Bayside Tax & Wealth

Gold Coast Family Dental

Greenvale Pharmacy & Home Care

Gum How Kitchen

S. F. Falconer Florist, Inc.

Mark & Patricia Lampl

Marchese & Maynard, LLP

New Hyde Park North Shore Elks

Phillips General Insurance Agency

Jean-Marie Posner & Family

Project HELP

Roslyn Heights Funeral Home

Sands Point Center for Health & Rehabilitation

Sciacca, Riemma & Soldo

Zimbardi Financial Group, Inc.

Dr. Derek Zimbardi &

Dr. Christina David, DDS

Mary Zini

Friend

All American Painting

All Shore Appliance

Amalfi’s (In Kind)

Barbara & Gary Cohen

Barbara Faticone

Berest Dance Center

Carole Corbo

Dance Arts Centre

Dave Franklin

Dell Transportation Corp.

Delux Transportation

County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton

Dom’s Tree Service

Law Office of Kenneth Magida

Leon Jankowski

Manhasset Bay Sportsman’s Club

Marianne Bortone-Prince

Maura Brothers & Company

Dr. Beth Messinger on behalf of Harbor Family Dental

Pam Montfort

Port Tire & Auto

Salerno Brokerage Corp.

Hon. Michelle Schimel

Strategic Planning & Communications

Pat Valente

—Submitted by Kathy Levinson