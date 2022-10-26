    The Stars Shone Bright At Port’s Got Talent

    Port’s Got Talent finale. (Contributed photos)

     

    On Saturday night, Sept. 17, the lights came on at the Jean Rimsky Theater at the historic Landmark Building on Main Street. The fourth annual Port’s Got Talent took to the stage and did not disappoint.

    Alyssa Wong.
    Claudia Arroyo.

     

    Port’s Got Talent is a community talent show that supports and raises funds for the Port Washington Adult Activities Center at 80 Manorhaven Blvd. This center provides education, workshops, fitness programs and hot meals to the senior citizens in the Port Washington community. Port’s Got Talent is the center’s biggest and most important fundraiser of the year.

    Warren Schein, MC.

    The evening was hosted by the charismatic and talented Warren Schein, a life-long Port Washington resident and professional entertainer. The excitement was palpable as local stars waited their turn onto the stage:

     

     

     

    Warren Schein
    Claudia Arroyo
    Alyssa Wong
    Tara Rajan
    Dave Franklin
    Aneesha Mirza
    Bobby Garofalo
    Ru Dance NY
    Susanna Keiserman for Berest Dance Company
    Jennifer Scotto Robinson
    The Polvere–Robinson Ensemble
    Heather Simon Clark
    Diana Antlitz Friedberg
    Heather Mount–pianist, Bach to Rock
    Sean Perry–audio and lighting engineer, Landmark

    Lulu Jan of RuDance.
    RuDance.

     

    The evening ended with a resounding rendition of Abba’s Dancing Queen with performers and volunteers stepping down off the stage and dancing with the audience.
    This year’s talent show benefited from a record number of sponsorships and generous donations from over 57 community-minded businesses and individuals.

    Platinum
    Blank Slate Media
    Peter & Jerry DeJana Foundation
    Pierce Coach Line, Inc.

    Gold
    Anthony’s World of Floors
    Anton Media Group
    Ayhan’s
    Carlo’s Pizza
    Hinck’s Deli
    Kathy Levinson & Family
    Kiwanis Club of Manhasset-Port Washington
    Nassau Knolls Cemetery
    Oyster Bay Senior Campus
    Precision Work, Inc.
    The Sweeney Family

    Silver
    Bayside Tax & Wealth
    Gold Coast Family Dental
    Greenvale Pharmacy & Home Care
    Gum How Kitchen
    S. F. Falconer Florist, Inc.
    Mark & Patricia Lampl
    Marchese & Maynard, LLP
    New Hyde Park North Shore Elks
    Phillips General Insurance Agency
    Jean-Marie Posner & Family
    Project HELP
    Roslyn Heights Funeral Home
    Sands Point Center for Health & Rehabilitation
    Sciacca, Riemma & Soldo
    Zimbardi Financial Group, Inc.
    Dr. Derek Zimbardi &
    Dr. Christina David, DDS
    Mary Zini

    Friend
    All American Painting
    All Shore Appliance
    Amalfi’s (In Kind)
    Barbara & Gary Cohen
    Barbara Faticone
    Berest Dance Center
    Carole Corbo
    Dance Arts Centre
    Dave Franklin
    Dell Transportation Corp.
    Delux Transportation
    County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton
    Dom’s Tree Service
    Law Office of Kenneth Magida
    Leon Jankowski
    Manhasset Bay Sportsman’s Club
    Marianne Bortone-Prince
    Maura Brothers & Company
    Dr. Beth Messinger on behalf of Harbor Family Dental
    Pam Montfort
    Port Tire & Auto
    Salerno Brokerage Corp.
    Hon. Michelle Schimel
    Strategic Planning & Communications
    Pat Valente

    —Submitted by Kathy Levinson

    Port News Staff
    Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

