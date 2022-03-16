The PW Adult Activities Center’s Upcoming Presentation

Port Washington Adult Activities Center (PWAAC) members are invited to attend a presentation by Dr. Marilyn Butler, DPM on proper foot care and maintenance on Thursday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. Some of the topics Dr. Butler will cover are toenail fungus (nail thickening), proper arch support, heel spurs, arthritis, bunions and how your feet affect your balance.

The PWAAC is located at 80 Manorhaven Blvd, Port Washington. Membership is open to adults 55 years and over, dues are $25.00 per year. We are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Members can sign up for lunch, art classes, various presentations, exercise classes and BINGO Please call 516.883.6656 to register for Dr. Butler’s presentation or to join the center. Check out the Port Washington Adult Activities Center’s Facebook account at facebook.com/Port.Washington.SCC/ to stay updated on upcoming events.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Adult Activities Center