The Port Washington Library Celebrates The Renovation Of Its TeenSpace

The Port Washington Public Library (PWPL) is proud to announce the reopening of the newly renovated TeenSpace, our special area of the library dedicated to serving students in grades seven through twelve. The renovation, spearheaded by Me & General Designs, features new wall coverings, furniture, upholstery and amenities for teens.

In addition to a sophisticated new color scheme, our room has some exciting features, like mounted dry erase white boards that provide teens with ample space to create, study or even doodle. Our spacious couch has been revamped in a new sleek color, and new tables and chairs provide space for group collaboration. Our new laptop bar doesn’t serve beverages, but offers additional seating and is an ideal setting for teens to use their laptops or borrow a library Chromebook. Additional outlets and USB charging units are also available.

Speaking of the recent renovations, Kate Monsour, Head of Adult and Teen Services at PWPL stated, “I’m so proud of the staff at PWPL, who worked with Me & General Designs to craft our vision of public service into a usable space for teens. While new wallpaper and paint were very much welcome, we love how new seating and technology options will make it even easier for teens to work together on school projects, study together, or just find a nice place to lounge and enjoy a book.”

Teens looking to relax can borrow a Kindle (preloaded with popular YA titles and series) or the next title in their favorite manga series and unwind on the window seat. Old favorites such as fiction, audiobooks, textbooks, graphing calculators and test prep items are still available as well.

While the space has been redesigned, the library’s commitment to our teens remains the same. Our teen services librarians are dedicated to providing teens with the highest level of service and a welcoming, comfortable environment in which to work, play and relax.

—Submitted by the

Port Washington Public Library