The Port Washington Fire Department Is In Need Of Medical Supplies

DONATIONS OF THE BELOW MEDICAL SUPPLIES IN UNOPENED BOXES/PACKAGES ARE BEING ACCEPTED:
- N95 Surgical Masks in unopened container/boxes
- Eye protection such as goggles and face shields
- Nitrile Gloves in unopened boxes which have not expired
- Disposable medical gowns (paper which are fluid resistant or plastic)
- Shoe cover/booties
- No-Touch thermometers
- Antibacterial and disinfecting wipes – typically alcohol or bleach based
- Disinfecting wipes (Clorox/Lysol)
- Hand Sanitizer
When: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Port Washington Fire Department HQ
423 Port Washington Blvd. Port Washington
For more information, call the Port Washington Fire Department’s business office at
516-883-2200.