The Port Washington Fire Department Is In Need Of Medical Supplies

DONATIONS OF THE BELOW MEDICAL SUPPLIES IN UNOPENED BOXES/PACKAGES ARE BEING ACCEPTED:

  • N95 Surgical Masks in unopened container/boxes
  • Eye protection such as goggles and face shields
  • Nitrile Gloves in unopened boxes which have not expired
  • Disposable medical gowns (paper which are fluid resistant or plastic)
  • Shoe cover/booties
  • No-Touch thermometers
  • Antibacterial and disinfecting wipes – typically alcohol or bleach based
  • Disinfecting wipes (Clorox/Lysol)
  • Hand Sanitizer

When: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Port Washington Fire Department HQ
423 Port Washington Blvd. Port Washington

For more information, call the Port Washington Fire Department’s business office at
516-883-2200.

