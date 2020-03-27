The Port Washington Fire Department Is In Need Of Medical Supplies

DONATIONS OF THE BELOW MEDICAL SUPPLIES IN UNOPENED BOXES/PACKAGES ARE BEING ACCEPTED:

N95 Surgical Masks in unopened container/boxes

Eye protection such as goggles and face shields

Nitrile Gloves in unopened boxes which have not expired

Disposable medical gowns (paper which are fluid resistant or plastic)

Shoe cover/booties

No-Touch thermometers

Antibacterial and disinfecting wipes – typically alcohol or bleach based

Disinfecting wipes (Clorox/Lysol)

Hand Sanitizer

When: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Port Washington Fire Department HQ

423 Port Washington Blvd. Port Washington

For more information, call the Port Washington Fire Department’s business office at

516-883-2200.