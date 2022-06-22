The Nicholas Center Welcomes Dale Coffin To Board Of Directors

The Nicholas Center is pleased to welcome Dale A. Coffin Ed.D, OTR/L to it’s Board of Directors. Dr. Coffin is a Clinical Associate Professor and Chairperson of the Occupational Therapy Program at Stony Brook University. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role.

The Nicholas Center Co-Founder, Stella L. Spanakos, shares, “Dr. Coffin has been involved with The Nicholas Center for a few years. As a Professor of Occupational Therapy, her third-year interns have worked with The Nicholas Center education staff to improve and troubleshoot fine motor skills tasks in our vocational programs. She is currently lending her expertise in sensory integration to a project to create a special needs sensory integration park in our community. We welcome Dr. Coffin and are grateful that she has made a commitment to The Nicholas Center Board of Directors.”

The Nicholas Center has revolutionized the way Autistic adults learn, live and work. The organization advocates tirelessly at the local, state and national level to further the conversation on the benefits of inclusion—in the workplace and in the community. Operating from the perspective that once perceptions, attitudes and behaviors change, we will see real change in this sector.

—Submitted by The Nicholas Center