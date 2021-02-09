The Nicholas Center, Traditional Tabla Drumming And Long Island Traditions

The Nicholas Center’s Creative Arts Program welcomed internationally renowned tabla player and teacher, Sejal Kukadia to their class. The three day workshop was a gift from Long Island Traditions, a nonprofit that promotes awareness of different ethnic groups found in the Long Island community. The students were introduced to the tabla, a classical Indian drum, including learning about its rich history, ancient language and the proper technique for holding and playing the drum. A hands-on class, the students were invited to hold and play the drums. The students were thrilled to meet Ms. Kukadia, who is the only female classical tabla soloist in the United States. Happy collaborative drumming could be heard throughout the halls of The Nicholas Center.

Community engagement and experiences are an important part of The Nicholas Center’s mission. An integral part of the mission of Long Island Traditions is the commitment to understanding and promoting different ethnic cultures. This collaborative program was a win-win for community engagement, the Arts and local partnership.

The Nicholas Center, a nonprofit organization, helps individuals with Autism lead full and productive lives in the community and through the world of work. For a population that faces 90 percent unemployment and under engagement once school-based services finish at age 21, this program successfully supports and advocates for inclusion and opportunity. Measurable results include work readiness skills and training, independent living skills, increased self-confidence, job skills achievements, employment opportunities and social interaction with peers. The program operates in two locations: Port Washington and Pleasantville and via remote. For more information about The Nicholas Center, visit www.tncnewyork.org. For more information about Long Island Traditions, visit longislandtraditions.org.

—Submitted by The Nicholas Center