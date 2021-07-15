The Nicholas Center Receives Grant From Manhasset Community Fund

Grant will support innovative programming for individuals with Autism

The Nicholas Center (TNC), has been awarded a grant from Manhasset Community Fund to support programming and services for individuals with Autism and per the grant award, “to acknowledge the significance of the work that The Nicholas Center does.” The Nicholas Center is a pre-eminent nonprofit specializing in Autism support, vocational training, community partnership and peer connection. The organization works with more than 100 individuals in two locations and offers virtual programming launched during the COVID shut-down in 2020. The organization celebrates its 10th Anniversary this year.

“We are grateful to the Manhasset Community Fund and are proud to be considered one of the many local organizations making a difference,” Nicole Sugrue, co-founder and executive director, said. “This grant will enable The Nicholas Center to advance our innovative programming in support of individuals with Autism right here in our hometown.”

Since its inception in 1946 (when a NYC subway ride cost a nickel), the Manhasset Community Fund has raised significant funds to support vibrant local programs that make a difference in their community. One of TNC’s Core Values is Community and as an organization to be “woven into the fabric of the community and actively involved in partnerships that sustain that.” The organization is actively engaged with and supportive of many local organizations—helping each to achieve their mission, as TNC achieves theirs.

The Nicholas Center is a non-profit organization, supporting individuals with Autism in leading full and productive lives in the community. A population facing 80 percent unemployment and under engagement after age 21, this program successfully supports and advocates for inclusion and opportunity. A recipient of the NY Senate Empire Business Award, “the most socially innovative agency of its kind in NY State,” and Nonprofit of the Year by Long Island Business News, The Nicholas Center is a proud member of the Port Washington and Pleasantville Chambers of Commerce and the Business Council of Westchester.

—Submitted by the Nicholas Center