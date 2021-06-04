The Nicholas Center Receives Grant From Investors Bank

Funding to support staff training and national accreditation certification

The Nicholas Center (TNC), a pre-eminent nonprofit organization specializing in Autism support, vocational training, community partnership and peer connection has received a grant from Investors Bank, proudly supported by Investors Foundation. TNC has experienced a meteoric rise from its early days where the idea took root in a Long Island, NY small barn at co-Founder, Stella Spanakos’ home. Today, the organization works with more than 100 individuals in two locations and offers virtual programming launched during the COVID shut-down in 2020. In October 2020, TNC expanded to a second location in Westchester.

“One of our core values is the belief that our employees are our greatest asset in achieving our mission and as such, we commit to ongoing development, engagement and job satisfaction,” Nicole Sugrue, co-founder and executive director of The Nicholas Center said.

“We are grateful to Investors Bank for providing this generous grant which will fund staff development for our Direct Support Professionals. The training will culminate with a nationally recognized credential in the field.” –

The Nicholas Center works with intention to provide opportunities for staff development and advancement, benefiting not only the employees, but also the individuals who are served and the organization as a whole.

“The Nicholas Center staff is professional, enthusiastic and proactively well-trained, excellent at differentiating instruction to meet each individual’s needs,” A Nicholas Center family shared.”

“As a reflection of our mission, Investors Bank is committed to improving life in the communities we serve,” Jennifer L. Smith, Community Development Officer for the Investors Bank said. “We are pleased to support the important work of The Nicholas Center to help individuals with Autism lead full and productive lives in the community.”

The Nicholas Center is a non-profit organization, supporting individuals with Autism in leading full and productive lives in the community. A population facing 80 percent unemployment and under engagement after age 21, this program successfully supports and advocates for inclusion and opportunity. A recipient of the NY Senate Empire Business Award, “the most socially innovative agency of its kind in NY State,” and Nonprofit of the Year by Long Island Business News, The Nicholas Center is a proud member of the Port Washington and Pleasantville Chambers of Commerce and the Business Council of Westchester.

—Submitted by the Nicholas Center