The Nicholas Center Joins Effort To Observe National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Nationwide campaign takes place in October

Throughout October, The Nicholas Center will participate in the annual awareness campaign National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”

The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1962, the word “physically” was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“Our national recovery from the pandemic cannot be completed without the inclusion of all Americans, in particular people with disabilities,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “Their contributions have historically been vital to our nation’s success, and are more important today than ever. We must build an economy that fully includes the talent and drive of those with disabilities.”

Reflecting this year’s theme, throughout the month, The Nicholas Center will engage in a variety of activities that speak to disability employment issues and its commitment to an inclusive work culture. These efforts include a weekly video news series about Nicholas Center employees at work, podcast appearances and a month-long social media campaign about The Nicholas Center mission in action at work!

“The Nicholas Center is proud to be a part of this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Stella Spanakos. “We want to spread the important message that we value all perspectives, including those of individuals with disabilities.”

NY Governor Hochul said of New York State, “For the New York dream to be a reality, we must continue making our state inclusive, integrated and accessible for all.” “Disability Rights and Employment Awareness Month recognizes how far we’ve come toward this end and a realization that there is more work to be done to expand the rights of people with disabilities and ensure they have the same opportunities in the workforce as all New Yorkers.”

Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its messages — during October and throughout the year — by visiting www.dol.gov/NDEAM. And, more about the important work of The Nicholas Center at www.tncnewyork.org.

—Submitted by The Nicholas Center