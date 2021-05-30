The Nicholas Center Increases Board Of Directors By Two

The Nicholas Center (TNC), a preeminent nonprofit organization specializing in Autism support, vocational training, community partnership and peer connection has increased their Board of Directors by two—Marc Carter and Dina DeGiorgio. The organization has experienced a meteoric rise from its early days where the idea took root in a small barn at co-Founder, Stella Spanakos’ home. Today, the organization works with more than 100 individuals in two locations and offers virtual programming launched during the COVID shut-down in 2020. The organization has forged meaningful community partnerships. In 2020, TNC expanded to a second location in Westchester. The organization is positioned for growth and the potential for advancement is limitless.

“We are pleased to welcome Dina DeGiorgio and Marc Carter, highly regarded professionals and advocates to The Nicholas Center Board of Directors. We look forward to working alongside them as we enter our second decade offering opportunity and promoting inclusion for the individuals with Autism whom we serve,” Amy Beyer, TNC Board President, said.

Carter is retired from a 40-year career in management consulting where he specialized in healthcare information systems technology, strategic planning, implementation management and operations improvement. He serves on the Board of Directors of several nonprofit organizations addressing the needs of individuals with Autism, including Hawthorne Foundation; Foundation for Empowering Citizens with Autism (FECA); NEXT for Neighbors and Ramapo for Children (Camp Ramapo). He is a former member of the Scarsdale school board, and currently serves on the Board of the Mount Pleasant Cottage School District, a Special Act School District. Carter was Chair of the Scarsdale Village Council on People with Disabilities, facilitating the Disabled Citizens First Emergency Responder Alert Form, was a member of the Scarsdale Children Having Individual Learning Differences (CHILD), a SEPTA-like PTA and co-founded the Scarsdale Alternative League, team-based recreational activities for children with disabilities.

“I am honored to be asked to sit on The Nicholas Center Board. I hope my experience in the nonprofit environment, my technical skills as a strategic planner and project manager and most importantly as the parent of an autistic adult, will assist in promoting The Nicholas Center’s continued success and growth.”

DeGiorgio is an attorney and mediator with her own practice in Port Washington, specializing in divorce, family law and mediation. DeGiorgio served as a Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman for eight years, representing Port Washington and Manhasset. In 2012, she partnered with several community groups to create the first “Row for Autism” at North Hempstead Beach Park. The event continues to this day and has gained notoriety.

“TNC implements innovative programs and nurtures the unique gifts of each, allowing individuals with Autism to achieve their full potential,” DeGiorgio said. “I am honored to be part of an organization that has such a meaningful and positive impact on the lives of the individuals and the communities it serves. The passion and dedication of the founders, the Board and the staff is inspiring and energizing.”

DeGiorgio was named a 2016 honoree at the Woodbury Ball for Autism and recognized for her advocacy for children with Autism. Both, Carter and DeGiorgio bring a passion to their service and understand the importance of supporting those who often do not have a voice in our society, nor the ability to advocate for their own continued growth and education.

