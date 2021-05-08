The Nicholas Center Gives 14 Dogwood Seedlings To Plant In Town Parks

The Nicholas Center (TNC) is proud to give the Town of North Hempstead (TONH) 14 White Dogwood Seedlings in honor of Autism Awareness Month and Arbor Day.

TNC co-founders, Stella Spanakos, Nicole Sugrue, Stella’s son, Nicholas, TNC staff, Laura Wootton and Lee Anne Vetrone joined Town of North Hempstead Town Clerk, Wayne H. Wink, councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte and John Darcy, Deputy Commissioner of TONH Parks gathered on Arbor Day as they accepted the seedling gifts.

“In honor of Autism Awareness Month and National Arbor Day, The Nicholas Center is proud to help nurture the Town of North Hempstead’s Parks with a gift of fourteen beautiful White Dogwood Trees, as we continue to nurture those whom we serve, individuals with Autism and related disabilities,” Nicole Sugrue Co-Founder and executive director of The Nicholas Center sad. “We value our relationship with the Town of North Hempstead and understand the importance of helping to beautify the communities in which we live and work.”

John Darcy, Deputy Commissioner of TONH Parks will care for the seedlings until they are strong enough to plant in parks throughout the Town of North Hempstead. He was thrilled to accept the seedlings and will oversee planting them by fall 2021. He and Councilwoman Dalimonte shared a quote from a Chinese proverb, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”

The Nicholas Center believes that success and growth in the future, calls for action today.

For information about The Nicholas Center visit, www.tncnewyork.org.

–Submitted by the Nicholas Center