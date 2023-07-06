The Nicholas Center Celebrates Night In White

Autism organization supports innovative programming and jobs for individuals with autism

The Nicholas Center celebrates their annual Night in White Gala on Thursday, July 20 at North Hempstead Country Club in Port Washington. This year’s event honors Daniel Ryan and Unsung Siblings Foundation. The event will mark another stellar year of vocational skills training and supported employment, productive community projects and fostering vital peer connections for autistic adults who face a staggering 85 percent unemployment and under-engagement once school ends. Sponsors include Liane Kupferberg Carter and Marc Carter, Loren and Wayne King and Bianca and Rob Degaudenzi.

Co-Founder Stella L. Spanakos says of Honoree Daniel Ryan, he is “the ultimate optimist…ready to rise to the occasion, it’s his superpower. When faced with adversity or tragedy, he asks what needs to be done…and does it!”

Honoree Daniel Ryan is a long-time supporter and advocate of The Nicholas Center (TNC) saying, “Philanthropy has always been my greatest priority. I have done my best to make sure I give back to communities in need.”

He is father to three boys, including Jonathan, a young man with autism. He is a passionate advocate for the special needs and veterans’ communities. He is a longtime supporter of The Nicholas Center both personally and via Unsung Siblings Foundation, which he formed in 2016 to address the needs of siblings of special needs individuals and the special needs community. He expanded support to include veterans causes in honor of his late brother Christopher, a proud Army veteran. His Foundation has helped many veterans receive support and secure therapy dogs to improve mental health and relieve PTSD. In 2022, Daniel ran his 1st NYC Marathon to support his Foundation. He successfully crossed the finish line and raised funds to support both the special needs population and veterans. Over the past 20 years, Daniel has raised over $10 million for various charities. In 2016, he was entered into the St. Francis Preparatory Hall of Fame for his contributions to the community, one of his proudest accomplishments.

The Nicholas Center is a 501c3 non-profit organization, supporting individuals with autism in leading full and productive lives in the community. A population facing 85 percent unemployment and under-engagement after age 21, the program successfully supports and advocates for inclusion and opportunity. A recipient of the NY Senate Empire Business Award, “the most socially innovative agency of its kind in NY State,” and Nonprofit of the Year and Diversity in Business awards from Long Island Business News, The Nicholas Center is a proud member of the Port Washington and Pleasantville Chambers of Commerce and the Business Council of Westchester. For information, visit tncnewyork.org.

—Submitted by The Nicholas Center