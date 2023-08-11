The Nicholas Center Celebrates Night In White

Autism advocate Daniel Ryan and Unsung Siblings Foundation honored at sold out event

The Nicholas Center (TNC) celebrated its largest fundraising event, Night in White, on Thursday, July 20 at North Hempstead Country Club in Port Washington. Co-Founders Stella L. Spanakos and Nicole Ferrara, elected officials and guests joined honoree Daniel Ryan and Unsung Siblings Foundation to mark a stellar year of meaningful vocational training, community partnerships and employment for autistic adults, who face a staggering 85 percent unemployment and under-engagement rate once school ends. The event raised over $200,000 to support The Nicholas Center. Event sponsors included Liane Kupferberg Carter & Marc Carter and Loren & Wayne King.

Founded in 2011, The Nicholas Center story continues to have an impact and make news. Says co-founder, Stella L. Spanakos, “This year we launched several new programs to advance opportunity and employment of autistic individuals, including a podcast, Agents of Humanity, co-hosted by four autistic adults, and Port Provides, powered by The Nicholas Center where our participants source, pack and deliver cleaning supplies and care items to pantries serving 1,400 neighbors-in-need in Port Washington.” Both PIX 11 and Channel 12 news covered this important story.

Honoree Daniel Ryan is a long-time supporter and advocate of The Nicholas Center (TNC) saying, “Philanthropy has always been my greatest priority. I have done my best to make sure I give back to communities in need.”

A father to three boys, including Jonathan, a young man with autism, Daniel Ryan is a passionate advocate for the special needs and veterans’ communities. He is a longtime supporter of The Nicholas Center both personally and via Unsung Siblings Foundation, which he formed in 2016 to address the needs of siblings of special needs individuals and the special needs community. Over the past 20 years, Daniel has raised over 10 million dollars for various charities.

The Nicholas Center is a 501c3 non-profit organization, supporting individuals with autism in leading full and productive lives in the community. A population facing 85 percent unemployment and under-engagement after age 21, the program successfully supports and advocates for inclusion and opportunity. It is a recipient of the NY Senate Empire Business Award, “the most socially innovative agency of its kind in NY State,” and Nonprofit of the Year and Diversity in Business awards from Long Island Business News. The Nicholas Center is a proud member of the Port Washington and Pleasantville Chambers of Commerce and the Business Council of Westchester. For event information, please visit tncnewyork.org.

—Submitted by The Nicholas Center