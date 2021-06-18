The Nicholas Center Awarded Nonprofit Of The Year By LIBN

The Nicholas Center (TNC) has been awarded Nonprofit of the Year by Long Island Business News. The award honors those who exemplify in action and mission good corporate citizenship which contributes to the economic and social well-being of our communities. The organization is proud to support over one hundred Autistic individuals in-person and via a virtual learning and leisure platform launched during Covid-19.

“I have known of the important work of The Nicholas Center for many years—experiencing firsthand the impact they have had for the developmentally disabled community on Long Island,” Senator Anna M. Kaplan said.

The organization was founded in 2011, by a trio of trailblazers—Stella Spanakos, Nicole Sugrue and Patrick Bardsley—looking to address the “tsunami” of young adults who were transitioning from High School. Wanting to create something innovative that would offer fulfilling and productive experiences, The Nicholas Center and partner, Spectrum Designs Foundation were formed. In its ten-year history, the organization has made incredible strides and reached many milestones—promoting inclusion and offering opportunity to a population facing an 80 percent unemployment rate once school services end at age 21.

“On behalf of my co-founders, staff and the individuals with Autism whom we serve, thank you to Long Island Business News for this special recognition,” Nicole Sugrue, Co-Founder and Executive Director, The Nicholas Center said. “Our work is important, challenging at times and ultimately, the most important endeavor we could be involved in making the world a bit kinder and offering hope to a deserving population.”

Nassau County Legislator, Delia DeRiggi-Whitton who has worked with The Nicholas Center on many projects stated, “The Nicholas Center is dedicated to ensuring that adults on the Autism spectrum have access to the resources they need to thrive. During my tenure as a Nassau County Legislator, I have witnessed the good work of The Nicholas Center firsthand at its Port Washington location.”

And, from Town of North Hempstead Supervisor, Judi Bosworth, “The Nicholas Center has been a staunch advocate for residents with Autism since 2010. The staff and leadership have demonstrated an immense level of care and compassion for their work and those that they serve. Their commitment to expanding opportunities for Autistic adults to both learn and engage with the community is incredibly inspiring.”

The Nicholas Center is a recipient of the NY Senate Empire Business Award, “the most socially innovative agency of its kind in NY State,” and is a proud member of the Port Washington and Pleasantville Chambers of Commerce and the Business Council of Westchester.

—Submitted by The Nicholas Center