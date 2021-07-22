The Nicholas Center And Spectrum Designs To Host Golf And Night In White Event

The Nicholas Center and Spectrum Designs Foundation celebrate a milestone 10th anniversary at their annual Golf Outing and Night in White on Monday, Sept. 27, at the Village Club of Sands Point in Sands Point. The Outing will offer friendly competition with views of the New York skyline and Hempstead Harbor. Night in White will honor the Kiwanis Club of the Five Towns and will be held in the spectacular Italian Renaissance-style mansion once home to the Guggenheim family. Proceeds will support both organizations and the mission to help individuals with Autism lead meaningful and productive lives through the world of work and in the community. Neiman Marcus Garden City is the corporate sponsor for both events.

“We are pleased to gather in person to celebrate! We have planned a great day of golf and an evening Gala to support our life-changing Autism initiatives. Congratulations to our Night in White honorees, the Kiwanis Club of the Five Towns. Your support enables pre-vocational training, employment, community integration and life skills for a population facing 80 percent unemployment and under engagement. Funds raised are paramount to our success. The profound impact on the individuals with Autism whom we support, cannot be underestimated,” said Stella Spanakos, Co-Founder, The Nicholas Center and Spectrum Designs Foundation.

In response to the demand for meaningful paid employment for individuals with Autism, the organizations replicated their successful model in Westchester County. This second location in Pleasantville has allowed Spectrum Designs to recently hire four paid employees with developmental disabilities who received extensive, individualized on-the-job training through The Nicholas Center beginning in fall 2020.

Opportunities to be a philanthropic leader and support these signature events may be found at ncnewyork.org/special-events-5 or, by calling 516-767-7177, ext. 418. The Golf Outing includes brunch, BBQ lunch, golf contests and the awards reception. Night In White features seated dinner, dancing, raffles and an evening program. As is our tradition, it is requested that guests wear white “country club casual” for Night in White and proper golf attire for the Golf Outing.

To learn more, visit The Nicholas Center, tncnewyork.org and Spectrum Designs Foundation, spectrumdesigns.org.

—Submitted by the Nicholas Center