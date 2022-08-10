    The Nicholas Center And Spectrum Designs Foundation Celebrate Night In White

    Sold-out event honored autism advocates and parents, Bianca and Rob DeGaudenzi and PwC

    The Nicholas Center Executive Director, Nicole Sugrue; The Nicholas Center Co-Founder, Stella Spanakos; Co-Founder, Honoree, Bianca DeGaudenzi, Spectrum Design Foundation CEO, Patrick Bardsley and Honoree, Rob DeGaudenzi.

    The Nicholas Center and Spectrum Designs Foundation celebrated Night in White on Thursday, July 21 at North Hempstead Country Club in Port Washington. Friends and supporters joined honorees Bianca and Rob DeGaudenzi and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), to mark a stellar year of meaningful vocational training, community partnerships and paid employment for autistic adults, who face a staggering 85 percent unemployment and under-engagement once school ends.
    Event Sponsors included:
    Bianca & Rob DeGaudenzi
    Amy & John Beyer/Men on the Move
    John & Deborah Bowman
    Liane Kupferberg Carter & Marc Carter
    Mary & James Murtha / Let The Light Shine Inc
    Loren & Wayne King

    Honorees Bianca and Rob DeGaudenzi.

    Honorees Bianca and Rob DeGaudenzi are long-time supporters and advocates of both organizations. Their son, Nicholas participates in Nicholas Center programming. “How lucky are we that we now have a place for our son to go,” said Bianca DeGaudenzi.
    Rob is a Spectrum Designs Foundation Board member, calling it “one of the most fulling roles he’s ever done in his life.” Recently, Rob leveraged the skills and expertise of several of his PwC colleagues, offering critical pro-bono strategic planning to both organizations.

    Working in stewardship, The Nicholas Center and Spectrum Designs Foundation have formed a unique model for autistic adults to foster independence and offer support in a neurodiverse setting. This successful partnership has enabled the organizations to expand to Pleasantville in Westchester County. For more information on our impact and how you can help, visit tncnewyork.org and spectrumenterprises.org.
    To create innovative programs and services that allow autistic individuals to learn, live and work in the community.
    —Submitted by the Nicholas Center

