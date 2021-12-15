The Manorhaven Boulevard Project Kickoff

On Monday Dec. 6, Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D- Glen Cove), county and village officials announced the official start of the Manorhaven Boulevard Road Project. The road has become known throughout the area as “Port Washington’s Second Main Street ‘’ and is going to undergo upgrades in traffic safety and beautification.

Back in November of 2019, the Port Washington News reported on the Manorhaven Village Hall meeting that was held to discuss the original plans for the Manorhaven Boulevard Road Project. At the time, the plan had a $3.3 million budget and was set to begin in the Fall of 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the public opposition to tree removal, the project was delayed. Since then, the town has had arborists assess the trees and have come to the conclusion that just six trees have been deemed diseased or unsafe. Those trees will be removed and replaced elsewhere. The project’s funding has now almost doubled, with $6 million allocated to transform Manorhaven Boulevard.

“As a former resident of Port Washington, I have always loved Manorhaven and regarded it as a hidden jewel nestled in Nassau County’s North Shore,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I am truly optimistic that this multimillion-dollar investment will lead the way to greater prosperity and appreciation for this wonderful community.”

The town has many adjustments planned out for the Manorhaven Boulvard Project to increase road and traffic safety. Installing new drainage structures, cleaning and/or replacing catch basins and storm drains will improve the drainage on the road. Concrete curbs, gutters, and sidewalks will be replaced and added as needed. The county-owned portion of Manorhaven Boulevard from Shore Road to Kirkwood Road will be repaved and crosswalks and stop signs will be added based on the traffic study findings. ADA-compliant handicap ramps will be installed at every corner currently without one.

For example, the right-turn into Manorhaven Park at Firwood and Graywood Roads will be amongst those upgraded. Stop signs will be moved closer to the edge of the road, brick-stamped concrete benches and plantings will be added to the intersections to improve safety and beautify the spaces.

The aesthetic upgrades made to Manorhaven Boulevard will attract new business and entice members of the community to visit the newly renovated road. Brick-designed stamped concrete between curbs and sidewalks in front of retail businesses and restaurants will be created. Nostalgic lamp posts such as those installed on Main Street will be added, as well as other touches like new benches, trash receptacles, plantings and more. New bus shelters will also be installed on the south side of the Boulevard at Cottonwood and Kirkwood Roads.

To commemorate the nautical history of the area, a 12-foot stamped concrete compass rose, a nautical anchor display and a granite-faced memorial wall will be erected. The wall will be engraved with a motif that represents the nautical history of the town on display for visitors.

“A project this large always takes a while to be realized,” Village of Manorhaven Mayor Jim Avena said. “We are all very excited that the work will soon be underway and cannot wait to see the Boulevard after it has been completed next spring.”

The Manorhaven Boulevard Project construction will continue through the winter and spring, weather permitting, according to the project managers. Please feel free to reach out to Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s office about this or any other topic at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov.

—Additional information submitted by the office of Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton