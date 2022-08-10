The Kiwanis Club of North Shore celebrates 54 years of service to our community. The party took place on June 22 at the Metropolitan restaurant in Glen Cove, NY. The Master of Ceremonies for the gala affair was the one and only Kiwanian John Canning, who always does an amazing job of capturing each and every moment for our honorees.

The evening was filled with awards for the distinguished two-term president, the honoree Mr. John Kle. Both John and his wife Leslie, joined the club in 2016 to carry on the legacy from John’s father Kiwanian John Kle Sr. The rest is history, climbing the leadership ladder to the very top, both becoming presidents and leaders of the club. Joining the festivities were also many Kiwanis dignitaries that included the New York District Governor Jim Mancuso and Governor-Elect Joel Harris.

In addition, the club was honored to have past president and distinguished Kiwanian Ernie Franck and wife Ellen attending the event. Years ago, they moved from Sea Cliff to Florida, yet Ernie retained his Kiwanis membership, and always makes the yearly trip to attend the Charter Night celebration. Ernie is a Charter Member and for the past 54 years, has been truly dedicated to our club.

The North Shore Club is dedicated to serving the community because, “Children Need Kiwanis” and we look forward to many more years of service, assisting all people in need.

—Submitted by the Kiwanis Club of North Shore