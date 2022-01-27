The Harborside Resident, Sidney Lubow, Celebrates His 101st Birthday

If there’s a piano in the room you would most likely find Sidney Lubow playing, humming, singing and sharing conversation all at once. Lubow is a gifted centenarian who has lived at The Harborside, in Port Washington with his wife Dorothy, for the past 8 years.

Last year, the Town of North Hempstead issued a Proclamation declaring Jan. 16 as a special day of recognition of Sidney Lubow’s 100th birthday. One year later, the celebration continues for this beloved, multi-talented centenarian, marking Lubow’s 101st birthday!

Sidney grew up in Brownsville, Brooklyn, born eighth of nine children. He and his wife Dorothy celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28. Dorothy will be 98 years old this month and is a talented crafter, knitter, quilter and described by her family as the kindest, most loving person. They have three children, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Sidney is indeed a man of many incredible talents. His artistic ability was evident at a young age, and he enjoyed model making of ships and architectural landmarks. His pastel portraits of family and friends, as well as reproductions of beloved artists’ paintings are truly remarkable.

At age 20 he enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II and served as an officer in the Medical Army Corps at Pearl Harbor until 1945, and the army reserves until 1952.

As a hand letterer and commercial artist, he was the creative force at the window display company Herbert Rose, Inc. in New York City for more than 30 years where he served as Vice President and Art Director. He also designed a stamp for the U.S. Postal Service to celebrate the 175th anniversary of U.S. Customs Department.

His brilliance and creativity led him to read widely to investigate politics of the 20th century and into a deep literary analysis of Shakespeare’s Sonnets, on which he has written extensively, and a subject for which he is quick to offer anyone a hearty conversation.

Recently, Lubow enjoyed speaking with Vladimir and Yelena Polezhayev whose extraordinary classical piano concert inspired Lubow to try to recall his favorite Russian folk songs. The next day, the Polezhayev’s emailed a list of Russian folk songs for Lubow with a promise to perform one in the next concert at The Harborside. Sidney Lubow inspires everyone he meets and we’re grateful to know him. Happy 101st Birthday Sidney, you are a treasure.

—Submitted by The Harborside