The Gift Of Luxury

Who doesn’t love jewelry in their Christmas stocking? Here are some luxurious gifts from local retailers to give your loved ones this holiday season.

Fortunoff

Diamond Statement Necklace

Fortunoff located at the Source Mall in Westbury has an array of luxurious pieces for the holiday season. This statement necklace, a opulent double entourage diamond pendant has a chain length of 18 inches. The necklace has .85 carat of round brilliant diamonds set in 14 karat white gold and retails for $2,295.

Diamond Hoop Earrings

These hoop earrings are beautiful inside-and-out with diamonds sent inside and out. 1.73 carats of diamonds are set in 14 karat white gold. Hinged, with secure click-lock posts. These hoops retail for $2,995 at Fortunoff.

Pave Diamond Bracelet

Go all out with shimmer. Set in 14 karat white gold, this bracelet is a row of clusters in a flexible bracelet, set with more than five carats of diamonds. The perfect gift for a woman who likes to add a little sparkle to her outfit. $11,500.

Sands Point Shop

Temple Saint Clair

The 18-karat Bellina Bangle is the epitome of beautiful. The simple elegance of the single gold cuff decorated with blue moonstone and diamond makes this bangle perfect for every outfit. Pick up this piece at the Sands Point Shop in Port Washington. Retails for $4,200.

Classic Oval Earrings

Looking for a luxury gift? These oval earrings are a timeless addition to any jewelry collection. The Temple St. Clair 18-karat classic oval earrings combine the looks of elegance with their pink tourmaline stones and classic gold-framed diamonds. These earrings can be purchased at the Sands Point Shop. The earrings come in a variety of stones and retail for around $2,950.

H.L. Gross & Bro. Jewelers

Since 1910, H.L. Gross & Jewelers has been a leading purveyor of fine jewelry and diamonds. Located at 840 Franklin Ave. in Garden City, H.L. Gross & Bros boasts jewelry, from engagement rings to necklaces from designers like Tacori and Hearts On Fire, as well as watches including designers like Rolex.

Rolex Watch

The Rolex Yacht Master watch embodies the spirit of the sailor and is inspired by the rich heritage that has bound Rolex to the world of sailing since the 1950s. This stainless steel watch retails for $11,800.

Rolex For Her

The Rolex Pearlmaster is set with Diamonds, and white gold and is the perfect gift for someone looking for a luxury watch this holiday season. This watch is characterized by uniquely rich dials and exquisite gem setting of diamonds, sapphires or rubies and is available in 18 carat yellow, white fold or everrose gold. Price available upon request.

Duxiana

Experience better health through deeper sleep this holiday season by purchasing a luxury bed from Duxiana. Located at 1522 Northern Blvd in Manhasset, Duxiana has a wide variety of beds to choose from based on your sleep needs. Retails around $3,800.