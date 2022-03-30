The Community Synagogue Theater Company’s Production Of The Drowsy Chaperone

The Community Synagogue Theater Company is excited to return to the stage with their 2022 production of The Drowsy Chaperone, a comedic musical set in the 1920s jazz-era. The show will take place at the Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington. Performances will be held on Thursday, April 7 and Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday April 10 at both 11:30 a.mm and 4:30 p.m. ASL interpreters will be signing the show on April 10 at 11:30 a.m.

The Drowsy Chaperone, a five-time Tony Award winning production, was written by Bob Martin and Don Mckellar, and its music and lyrics were composed by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison. This wacky play is a charming tribute to the musicals of the 1920s that features one song and dance after another. It is also a rare combination of modern wit and classic musical comedy.

Often regarded as “a musical within a comedy,” The Drowsy Chaperone begins when a modern day, die-hard musical theater fan known simply as “Man in Chair” plays his favorite cast album, the fictional 1928 musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone, on his turntable. As the overture starts, the musical bursts to life in his studio apartment, telling the rambunctious tale of a brazen Broadway starlet giving up her life on the stage to marry her true love, and her producer so desperate to keep his showgirl that he will go to great lengths to stop the nuptials. With an elaborate cast of over-the-top characters, including the dashing groom, his best man, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, the Latin lover, and a drunken chaperone, The Drowsy Chaperone boldly addresses one of the greatest desires in everyone’s heart – to be entertained.

The Drowsy Chaperone is directed by Tom Rocco, who has worked with the Community Synagogue Theater Company many times in the past. As a performer, he has a BFA in Musical Theater Performance and has appeared in such shows as Hello Dolly!, Dorian Gray, The Who’s Tommy, Annie, and Little Shop of Horrors.

The talented cast of The Drowsy Chaperone includes director Tom Rocco performing double-duty as Man in Chair, Brett Grossman (Mrs. Tottendale), Joel Ronis (Underling), Michael John Ruggiere (Robert Martin), Jeff Grossman (Feldzieg), Heather Clark (Kitty), Matt DeLuca (Aldolpho), Alexandra DeAngelis (Janet VanDeGraaff), Caryn Ronis (Drowsy Chaperone), Allison Merims (Trix the Aviatrix), Lori Zlotoff (Gangster #1), Holly Simon (Gangster #2), Melissa Chernosky (Reporter #1/Ensemble), Lauren Moschetta (Reporter #2/Ensemble), Eileen Dershowitz (Ensemble), Rook Mogavero (Ensemble), and Abigail Zlotoff (Ensemble).

The incredibly skilled production team is composed of Tom Rocco (Director), Lori Zlotoff (Executive Producer), Jane Ronis (Stage Manager), Diane Heiman (Assistant Stage Manager), Megan Smythe (Musical Director), Izzy Galan (Choreographer), Benjamin Hegarty (Technical Director), Caryn Tiger Paillex (Props), Ayla Chernosky (Props), Ethan Restivo (Props), Jake Restivo (Props), Benjamin Salit (Public Relations/Social Media Manager/Stand-In/Stage Crew), Lydia Gladstone (Costume Design), Samantha Craig (House Manager), Katie Hangley (Playbill/Ad Sales), Melissa Chernosky (Ticketing), and Roy Smithheimer (Stage Crew).

The whole cast and crew will follow all COVID-19 precautions and we will attempt to be as safe as possible during these unprecedented times.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/commsyn/buy-tix:

$24 for Children Under 12

$30 for Regular Tickets

$54 for Premium Tickets

We require proof of current vaccination status at entry, either with a vaccination card or the NYS Excelsior pass. Masks will be required for all audience members.

For More Information/Questions/Refunds, please contact: Benjamin Salit, 516-241-8573, benjamin@salitproductions.com or Lori Zlotoff, 917-538-7458, lzlotoff@gmail.com

—Submitted by The Community Synagogue Theater