The Art Lover’s Fling, last held in 2018, is one of the most highly anticipated fundraisers of the year. We are thrilled to finally have the opportunity to celebrate our 20th anniversary. Not only will the attendees be dancing and enjoying food and drink at the Village Club of Sands Point, they will also have the opportunity to take part in an art auction. We are honored to have so many well-known artists donate works that attendees can purchase with bids beginning at just $100.

The Art Lover’s Fling will be held on Friday, Oct. 14 at The Village Club of Sands Point. We are so proud to be honoring the women that made the last 20 years possible, our co-presidents Shelley Holtzman and Ilene Silberstein.

Shelley’s passion for art can be traced back to childhood, leading her to earn a BFA from the University of Michigan. Shelley built a career at Brouillard Communications as Art Director, group Creative Director, and Senior Vice President.

In 1995, Shelley and her family moved to Port Washington. Shortly after that, The Art Guild (TAG) started when a group of artists met in Terri Skhuda’s kitchen to discuss art. Shelley was there from the onset as TAG became a non-profit, held its first show, found a building to call home, and survived a fire and a global pandemic. She also serves as Preview Co-Chair for the Port Washington Library Art Advisory Council. She is an active volunteer in community graphic design projects. Shelley is an award-winning oil and watercolor painter and member of American Women Artists.

Shelley has been Co-President for the past ten years. For over two decades, Shelley has been an integral part of what The Art Guild is today – a vibrant, visual arts community center. ShelleyHoltzman.com

Ilene Silberstein attended the Fashion Institute of Technology, receiving an AS degree in Fashion Design. After a career in clothing design, she left to raise a family and complete a BS degree in Visual Arts at SUNY College at Old Westbury.

Now residing in New York City, she was a resident of Port Washington for 36 years and raised her family there. Ilene has always been active in Port Washington and beyond. She served as the development director for the Landmark Theater, design director for the Port Washington High School Gambol, a member of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, and on the Harborfest Committee. Ilene was also honored by being appointed to The Art Advisory Council of The Town of North Hempstead. Ilene continues to travel to The Art Guild (TAG) to paint and work with the board of directors, executive committee, and staff. Ilene is an award-winning painter and member of American Women Artists.

From the first time she gathered with members to paint the gallery walls in 2007 to steering TAG through the global pandemic, TAG continues to grow and thrive under Ilene’s leadership. As co-president since 2009, Ilene’s body of work is evident in her commitment to advancing the visual arts in our community. www.ilenesilberstein.com

For information about The Art Lover’s Fling, including purchasing tickets, sponsorships, donations or to become a member, please visit www.theartguild.org, call 516-304-5797 or email info@theartguild.org

—Submitted by The Art Guild