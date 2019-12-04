The Art Guild Presents Art From The Heart, An Art Auction And Fundraiser



The Art Guild invites the public to Art from the Heart, a 10×10 Art Auction and Fundraiser sponsored by The Peter & Jeri DeJana Foundation on Dec. 7, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Elderfields Preserve. Enjoy festive food and music with other artists and supporters of the arts. All donated artwork will be auctioned, starting at $100, and remaining works will be on display and available for $100 each until Jan. 5, 2020. The biannual event is long anticipated by artists, collectors, gift buyers and supporters of the arts.

“Art from the Heart is our sole fundraiser of 2019 and proceeds go toward our Education Fund that subsidizes class fees, High School Student Scholarships, and The Art Guild’s Revitalization Fund,” Lisa Grossman, executive director of the Art Guild said. “We are so grateful for the artists’ who participated by creating and donating their works of art and all of the supporters who are participating in our auction. We have already received great interest and bids, which are being accepted online and via email.”

The exhibition is a spellbinding combination of emerging, award-winning and established artists. With almost 200 works of art of all mediums from oil to pastels and photography and an array of styles from landscapes to portraits and abstracts, interested buyers may view the exhibit online or at the Art Guild. Bids are accepted via their online form, via email and in person. Bidding ends Dec. 7at 9:30pm. For more information,

visit https://tinyurl.com/TAG1010.

Raffle tickets for A Night on the Town and A Taste of Port Washington are also available online or at The Art Guild ($20 or 3 for $50). Winners will be announced on Dec. 7.

A Night on the Town: includes gift cards to Heirloom Tavern ($50), Limani ($150), Mim’s ($40),Pezzi Pizza ($20 pie), Poll Brothers ($100), Toscannini ($25). Value $385

A Taste of Port Washington: includes gift cards to Bistro Etc ($100 – 2 entrees & 2

desserts), Harbor Deli ($25), Gino’s ($20 1 pizza), La P’tite Framboise ($25), Secrets of Flight ($75),The Wild Goose ($50), Toscannini ($25), Wild Honey ($100). Value $420.

The Art Guild is thankful for the many sponsors for their support of this very special event. Event Sponsor: The Peter and Jeri DeJana Family Foundation, VIP platinum acution preview sponsor: Pam and Larry Tarica, Diamond Sponsors: Shelley and Jeff Holtzman, Marceil andJohn Kazickas, Ilene and Steve Silberstein, Gold Sponsors: Karen and Ed Adler, Aleta and Jim Crawford, Silver Sponsor: Dime Bank, Partner Sponsors: JoAnn Behal, Dina & Philip Adsetts, Valley National Bank, Jose Seligman.

Winter/Spring registration is open. Go to www.theartguild.org to treat yourself or give the gift of art. The Art Guild continues to offer popular workshops for a fun, immersive experience. Check their website at www.theartguild.org for more workshops. Gift cards also available. The Art Guild of Port Washington, Inc. is conveniently located at Elderfields Preserve, 200 Port Washington Blvd., Manhasset.

—Submitted by the Art Guild