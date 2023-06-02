The Art Guild Offers Workshops At Art In The Park

By
Port News Staff
-
0
49

The 16th Annual Art in the Park, sponsored by The Art Guild, Luria Design & Style LLC and Sheehan & Company CPA, will be held during HarborFest on Sunday, June 4 from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. Look for the Art in the Park tent at Sunset Park, next to the Town Dock on lower Main Street.

(Contributed photo)

There will be a free workshop for children, “Fun with Clay,” from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and beginning at 1:30 p.m. “Plein Air (Outdoor) Painting,” will offer participants of all ages the opportunity to paint on location at this waterfront park with the guidance of an instructor. Button-making for all ages is a fun activity that will be available throughout the day.

The Art Guild of Port Washington, Inc. is a nonprofit organization providing encouragement, education and a forum for the appreciation of the visual arts. For further information about The Art Guild visit their website at www.theartguild.org or call 516-304-5797.

—Submitted by The Art Guild

SHARE
Previous articleHarborfest Model Boat Regatta Returns
Next articlePollinators–Wings Of Life
Port News Staff
Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here