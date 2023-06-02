The Art Guild Offers Workshops At Art In The Park

The 16th Annual Art in the Park, sponsored by The Art Guild, Luria Design & Style LLC and Sheehan & Company CPA, will be held during HarborFest on Sunday, June 4 from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. Look for the Art in the Park tent at Sunset Park, next to the Town Dock on lower Main Street.

There will be a free workshop for children, “Fun with Clay,” from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and beginning at 1:30 p.m. “Plein Air (Outdoor) Painting,” will offer participants of all ages the opportunity to paint on location at this waterfront park with the guidance of an instructor. Button-making for all ages is a fun activity that will be available throughout the day.

The Art Guild of Port Washington, Inc. is a nonprofit organization providing encouragement, education and a forum for the appreciation of the visual arts. For further information about The Art Guild visit their website at www.theartguild.org or call 516-304-5797.

—Submitted by The Art Guild