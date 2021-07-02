The Art Guild Invites You To: A Date To Create

The Art Guild of Port Washington invites artists and community members to A Date to Create: Fun-raiser, an exciting summer event for adults to enjoy art, live music, food and drinks on Saturday, July 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. This is a chance to soak up the sun in our backyard and flex your creative muscles. Our event will have a variety of artistic activities to participate in, including: Sip and Paint with Joan Stevens, iPhone Photography with Howard Rose, Printmaking with Stephanie Navon-Jacobson, Sculpture with Megan Meehan, Tie Dye with Piper Lyman, Watercolor with Esther-Marie, Golf Game with Tony Chung and Jeff Holtzman.

Tickets are on sale now for A Date to Create. Tickets are $75 donation per person. Dress for mess casual for creativity. To purchase tickets, visit www.theartguild.org/datetocreate.

We appreciate your support endlessly and we hope to see you at our event this summer.

The Art Guild’s next open call: “Mood and Ambiance” – Works of art for consideration due Monday, Aug. 2. The exhibition will be open from Sept. 2 to Sept. 25.

Registration is open for Summer classes:

– Keys to the Expressive, Life-like Portrait with Rob Silverman (All Levels), Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

– Oil Painting with Joan Stevens, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Intro to Sculpture with Meagan Meehan, Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

Workshops:

– July 18 & July 19: Dynamic Still Life with Stacy Kamin

– July 22: Acrylic Paint Pour with Ellen Kanner

– Aug. 12: Acknowledging the Negative with Lorraine Rimmelin

The Art Guild offers classes and workshops for children and adults year-round. The Art Guild of Port Washington, Inc. is conveniently located at Elderfields Preserve, 200 Port Washington Blvd., Manhasset. The Art Guild is a nonprofit organization providing encouragement, education and a forum for the appreciation of the visual arts. Visit theartguild.org for more information about these workshops and more.

—Submitted by the Art Guild