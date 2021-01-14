The Art Guild Announces Winter 2021 Schedule

The Art Guild is pleased to announce their winter 2021 schedule. Their lineup features award-winning artists that are dedicated to advancing the arts as well as introductory classes for beginners.

“We are thrilled to welcome new and returning, award-winning teachers such as Steve Lampasona, Meagan Meehan and Barbara Silbert to the Art Guild family,” Lisa Grossman, the Art Guild’s Executive Director, said. “This year, we are excited to offer introductory classes geared toward students who would like to learn the fundamentals—or try a new medium such as sculpture. The start of a New Year is always a great time to try something new.” Classes start the week of Jan. 18.

Beginner Classes:

Mondays: Get Sharp! Drawing with Stephanie Navon-Jacobson 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: Pet Portraits with Barbara Silbert 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursdays: Basic Drawing with Barbara Silbert 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Intro to Sculpture with Meagan Meehan 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Adult Classes:

Monday: Get Sharp! Drawing with Stephanie Navon-Jacobson 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Beginner)

New Strategies & Techniques in Portraiture with Rob Silverman 2 to 5 p.m. (All levels)

From Blah to Extraordinary with Howard Rose, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (in-person- all levels)

Tuesday: Pet Portraits with Barbara Silbert 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Beginner) Oil Painting for all levels with Joan Stevens 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (in-person)

Watercolors with Denis Ponsot 7 to 9:30 p.m. (All levels)

Wednesday: Watercolor with Denis Ponsot 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (All levels)

Thursday: Basic Drawing with Barbara Silbert 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Beginner, Intermediate)

Joy of Sculpture with Meagan Meehan 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Beginner)

Saturday: Watercolors with Denis Ponsot 1 to 3 p.m. (All levels)

Kids Classes:

The Art Guild is offering classes for kids in their historical house, limited to just 10 students. Masks and social distancing are required.

Mondays: Art Explorations for Grades K-4 with Mr. Manny (in-person)

Saturdays: Art Explorations for Grades K-4 with Mr. Manny, (Online)

The Art Guild is a nonprofit organization providing encouragement, education and a forum for the appreciation of the visual arts. For more information call 516-304-5797 or visit their website www.TheArtGuild.org.

—Submitted by the Art Guild