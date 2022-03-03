Get “Creepy & Kooky” with Schreiber Theatre Company on Friday, March 4-Sunday, March 6.

The Addams Family: A New Musical is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family. In this original story, based upon the classic television show and hilarious movies, the Addamses face a nightmare situation: Their daughter, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family.

And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before—keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Schreiber Theatre Company’s production of The Addams Family: A New Musical features a sensational cast including: Tai Abrams, Sean Banks, Amy Baxter, Alex Benitez, Hannah Brooks, Mikey Capobianco, Allyson Currier, Gaia Dash, Emily Djohan, Kathryn Djohan, Miles Engel, Sydney Flisser, Nicole Greeley, Sabrina Grossman, Leo Herman, Sarika Israni, Gavin Kinney, James Kott, Ren LaScala, Ryan Lim, Averie Masia, Nicole Meehan, Gavin Miller, Lara Ozcayir, Alex Parker, Natalie Parker, Sadie Poulsen, Anna Scott, Bryson Shaub, Rebecca Singer, Max Siskin, Abigail Smith, Tori Von Roeschlaub, Christopher Williams and Gabby Zahner.

The production team for The Addams Family: A New Musical, is led by director Lauren Foster-Holzer and produced by Christine Nelson, with vocal music direction by Amanda Johnson.

In addition, choreography by Floryn Glass Stock with assistance from Kaitlin Szczesny, orchestra direction by Anthony Pinelli, Jr., technical direction by Aaron Prindle, props by Leah Siskin, costume assistance by Deborah Brooks, set construction and decoration by Helen Albertson, Richie Albertson and Greg Weisburd, and photography by Michael Siskin.

The student production assistants were Talia Sinclair and Ben Gordon.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District