The 47th Annual Port Washington Thanksgiving Day 5-Mile Run

The Community Chest of Port Washington and the Town of North Hempstead are co-presenting the 47th annual 5-mile Thanksgiving Day Run on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 8:30 a.m., with more than 3,000 people expected to participate in this community event. Runners, joggers, and walkers are invited to participate in this event whose proceeds benefit the Community Chest, a Port Washington non-profit grant making organization that provides funding to local charities that help Port Washington residents.

To register, visit portchest.org. Prior to Nov. 21 tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for kids ages 9-21 (minimum age 9 and all children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult). All participants receive a commemorative, long-sleeve Port Washington Thanksgiving Day Run t-shirt, and all finishers receive a medal. Awards are given to the top three finishers overall (male and female) and to the top three finishers (male and female) in 16 different age categories.

“Get your sneakers ready and participate in this great Port Washington tradition,” said Drew Hershkowitz, president of the Community Chest. “By participating in this year’s Thanksgiving Day Run, you are supporting the Community Chest which grants funds to 25 local non-profit organizations that help 7,000 residents.”

Registrants can pick up their Thanksgiving Day Race packets on Nov. 22 or Nov. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on race day—Nov.24—from 7 a.m. to 8:25 a.m. at the Port Washington Adult Activities Center, 80 Manorhaven Blvd. People are encouraged to bring their own reusable shopping bag. In addition, the Community Chest will be accepting food donations and gift cards for the Our Lady of Fatima food pantry at race packet pick up.

Even if you aren’t able to participate in the year’s Thanksgiving Day Run you can still help the Community Chest and your local neighbors. Sponsorships for the run are available, as well as volunteer opportunities. Please contact the Community Chest office for more information at (516) 767-2121.

Event sponsors to date include the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation, Baker Air, Harding Real Estate, Lorber|Hoffman Team, Orange Theory Fitness, Chief Graphix, Glen Cove Beer Distributors, PW College Consulting and Spensieri Construction.

Officially sanctioned and certified by USA Track and Field, the Thanksgiving Day Run is co-presented by the Town of North Hempstead. It is assisted by the Port Washington Police and Fire Medics, the Sands Point Police and the Nassau County Police, along with the Villages of Manorhaven, Sands Point, Baxter Estates and Port Washington North. The run’s technical director is David Katz, founder of Finish Line Road Race Technicians (FLRRT). FLRRT, a pioneer and innovator of modern road race technology, produces a flawless race, calculates timing and results and posts results at www.FLRRT.com by noon on Race Day.

The Community Chest is a non-profit organization whose mission is to raise funds for distribution to local charities dedicated to improving the lives of Port Washingtonians. Community Chest grants support programs for senior citizens, children, teenagers, and others in need–programs that serve approximately 7,000 Port Washington residents. For more information, please contact the Community Chest at (516) 767-2121 or visit www.portchest.org.

—Submitted by the Community Chest