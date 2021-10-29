The 46th Annual Port Washington Thanksgiving Day Run

Run for an amazing cause while burning off the calories before your Thanksgiving Day meal. The Community Chest of Port Washington and the Town of North Hempstead are co-presenting the 46th annual five-mile Thanksgiving Day Run on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 8:30 a.m. Runners, joggers and walkers are invited to participate in this annual community event whose proceeds benefit the Community Chest, a Port Washington nonprofit grant-making organization that provides funding to local charities that help Port Washington residents.

The race is capped at 3,500 participants, so participants are encouraged to register early. To register, visit www.portchest.org. Fees prior to Nov. 22nd are $35 for adults and $25 for kids ages 9-21 (minimum age nine and all children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult). All participants receive a commemorative, stylish long-sleeve Port Washington Thanksgiving Day Run t-shirt and all finishers receive a medal (so you can show it off at your Thanksgiving dinner). Awards are given to the top three finishers overall (male and female) and to the top three finishers (male and female) in 16 different age categories.

“Get your sneakers ready and participate in this great Port Washington tradition,” Drew Hershkowitz, president of the Community Chest, said. “By participating in the Thanksgiving Day Run, you are supporting the Community Chest which grants funds to non-profit organizations that help 7,000 residents.”

Registrants can pick up their Thanksgiving Day Race packets on Nov. 23 or Nov. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on race day, Nov. 25 from 7 to 8:25 a.m. at the Port Washington Adult Activities Center, 80 Manorhaven Blvd. People are encouraged to bring their own reusable shopping bag. In addition, the Community Chest will be accepting food donations and gift cards for the Our Lady of Fatima food pantry at race packet pick up.

Run, jog or walk the beautiful five-mile course that runs in a loop through the Villages of Manorhaven, Port Washington North, Baxter Estates and Sands Point. Celebrate your victory with water sponsored by Glen Cove Beer Distributor and apples provided by R Best Produce & Uncle Giuseppe’s.

“We also invite you to be a ‘Charity Hero’ whether you are participating in the race or not by raising money to support the Community Chest, in the spirit of helping your neighbors in need,” Hershkowitz said.

Individuals can create a “charity hero” fundraising page at bit.ly/PW21TurkeyTrotFundraiser. Even if you aren’t able to participate in this year’s Thanksgiving Day Run you can still help the Community Chest and your local neighbors. Sponsorships for the run are available, as well as volunteer opportunities.

Officially sanctioned and certified by USA Track and Field, the Thanksgiving Day Run is co-presented by the Town of North Hempstead and assisted by the Port Washington Police and Fire Medics, the Sands Point Police and the Nassau County Police, along with the Villages of Manorhaven, Sands Point, Baxter Estates and Port Washington North. The run’s technical director is David Katz, founder of Finish Line Road Race Technicians (FLRRT). FLRRT, a pioneer and innovator of modern road race technology, produces a flawless race, calculates timing and results and posts results at www.FLRRT.com.

2021 Thanksgiving Day Run Sponsors to date include the event sponsor, Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation; bib Sponsor, Wildwood & Soundview Garden Apartments; medal sponsor, Kornhaber Dental Group; mid-way stop sponsor, Baker Air; silver sponsors: Biener Audi Ford, Harding Real Estate, Lorber|Hoffman Real Estate Team, Orange Theory Fitness; water and apple sponsors: Golden Eye Construction, R Best Produce/Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace; and other sponsors: Arena Graphics, Bendix Engineering, Castlerock Contracting, Chief Graphix, The Leder Family, Plumbing Pro, Port Washington Federal Credit Union, PW College Consulting and the Wedding Company.

The Community Chest is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to raise funds for distribution to local charities dedicated to improving the lives of Port Washingtonians. Community Chest grants support programs for senior citizens, children, teenagers, and others in need programs that serve approximately 7,000 Port Washington residents. For more information, contact the Community Chest at 516-767-2121 or visit www.portchest.org.

—Submitted by the Community Chest of Port Washington