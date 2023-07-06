The 2nd Annual Celebration Of The Arts At Cedarmere

Harborside residents and local student poets made intergenerational magic happen

Poet reader Maxine Berlin read her poem, Summer Memories, at the Celebration of the Arts event at Cedarmere Estate, Roslyn. Also present were, Harborside residents: Chelly Dorfman, Judy Schmertz, Lisa Miller, Weber Middle School poet, Sofia Leder, teaching artist/actor coach, Karen DeMauro, and Tracy Warzer.

On Sunday, June 4, the 2nd Annual Summer Celebration of the Arts featured contemporary dance, live music, sculpture, and poetry. The event, at Cedarmere Estate in Roslyn, was presented by Friends of Cedarmere and N/N Dance Collaborative and featured over 20 musicians and dancers performing within a sculptural stage set in the rose gardens of Cedarmere.

Spoken word poetry was woven throughout the performances, featuring Carl Safina, renowned poet/author, professor and recipient of MacArthur and Guggenheim fellowships, and a poem written and presented by Harborside resident Maxine Berlin. Teaching artist and actor coach Karen DeMauro provided performance coaching for Maxine who presented her “Summer Memories” poem with confidence and flair to the audience from the porch of William Cullen Bryant’s former home.

This was the second time The Harborside residents were invited to collaborate with the artists for this event, and it was the first time that high school students were also invited to perform their poems alongside the seniors. Sofia Leder from Weber Middle School and Chloe Lin from Herricks High School read their beautiful poems, which reflected the themes of the event- to honor the legacy of William Cullen Bryant, deriving inspiration from nature.

The crowd appreciated the intergenerational aspect of the poetry readings, which helped convey the importance of all ages sharing the arts together at gatherings in nature. It was indeed a day of celebration of the arts, to connect with others, honor the past, reflect on the present, and imagine what’s to come. Despite the cool temperature of the day, it was a gorgeous setting to reflect and enjoy a great experience!

About The Harborside

The Harborside, located in Port Washington, is a premier retirement community on the north shore of Long Island for active and independent older adults offering gracious resort-like living that feels like home. The Harborside, a New York not-for-profit corporation classified as an Internal Revenue Code § 501(c)(3) exempt organization, is the sole member of Amsterdam House Continuing Care Retirement Community, Inc.

—Submitted by The Harborside

Summer Memories

By Harborside resident Maxine Berlin

The Ocean is a huge coffer

With some amazing things to offer

There are plants, mammals and fish

Coral and pearls if you wish

Specks of garnets in beach sand

Look for the telltale reddish band

We’re even mining the ocean floor

For what’s erupted from our planet’s core

What I collect from the remarkable sea

Are what others might just call “debris”

Things washed up by receding tide

Are what I searched for far and wide

Sea glass in colors of myriad hue

Shards of beer, coke and Noxema too

These did no damage to my hand

Smoothed by churning water and sand

All kinds of shells I would take

For the simple jewelry I’d make

Driftwood from a discarded tree

Original sculpture it seemed to be

I still keep many treasures of the sea

These hold wonderful memories for me