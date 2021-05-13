The 2021-22 Budget Vote Seeks Tax Levy Increase

The Port Washington School district will be holding their budget vote for the upcoming 2021-22 school year on May 18. The upcoming budget highlights three major goals: to expand upon current academic and curriculum programs, strengthen extracurricular activities, clubs and athletic programs and teams and the transfer to capital, which allots a total of $2,023,088 for two capital improvement projects.

“The resulting budget is one that looks beyond the pandemic and will build upon programs that nurture the potential of each of our students. With input from key community stakeholders, the proposed budget expands upon the robust curriculum and list of enrichment programs while working to minimize any undue financial burdens on the district’s taxpayers and residents,” the district’s budget brochure states. “While the district pivoted with the times during the 2020-21 school year, we are optimistic and excited by what the future holds for the upcoming academic year. It is our responsibility and our privilege to provide an education that prepares our students for whatever path they choose once their time in the district has culminated. The proposed budget allows us to continue to make good on this responsibility and build upon the opportunities already at students’ disposal.”

Proposed Budget

The proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year is $167,268,942. The proposed budget represents a budget-to-budget increase of 2.48 percent, which equates to a tax levy increase of 2.067 percent. The 2021-22 revenue summary breaks down the $167,268,942, with $11,160,002 coming from State aid, an allowable levy limit increase of $2,973,716, $2,000,000 in district savings, $163,000 from the Interfund Transfer from Debt Service and $7,170,000 from the local revenues including the LIPA PILOT. Adding up the 2020-21 levy plus the allowable levy limit increase, the total budget adds to $167,268,942.

The 2021-22 transfer to capital line will secure funding for the maintenance and improvement of the district’s facilities. The district and the Board of Education selected that two capital projects be included in the 2021-2022 budget, including the replacement of one long roof section at South Salem Elementary School over the main instructional area and the replacement of six of the 15 roof sections at Paul D. Schreiber High School.

Voter Information

Voting will take place in-person this year at Weber Middle School in the all-purpose room off Campus Drive. Absentee ballots must be requested prior by calling 767-5012. Absentee Ballots must be returned by mail no later than 5 p.m. on May 18, or if returning in person for yourself, it must be received by close of business on May 17 in order to be valid and counted.

For more information about registration, absentee voting and the budget, visit portnet.org.

—Additional information provide by the Port Washington School District