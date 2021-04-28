Thanking The Port Community

I would like to thank the Port Washington community for re-electing me to the Board of Trustees of the Port Washington Public Library (PWPL). I also would like to thank the voters for approving the FY’22 budget.

Our library is a priceless gem that serves the educational and cultural needs of the entire Port Washington community. As a Port Washington native, the Library has always been an important part of my life and my family’s life. During the campaign I heard from many of you how important the PWPL is to our community. I pledge to continue to work hard to make it even better.

—Bill Keller