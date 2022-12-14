Thank You For Helping Celebrate 25 Years Of Christmas In Port Washington

The Christmas Tree in Blumenfeld Park was lit last week during the 25th Annual Live Nativity and Tree Lighting event. It is so special to gather in your own hometown, and celebrate the story, music, and joy of Christmas with hundreds of your Port Washington neighbors.

Thankfully, the weather this year was perfect. We hosted a Live Nativity, and were so pleased with the performances of our Narrator Pastor Roger Berner of the Lutheran Church, and all the actors who made it so special. The Red Stocking Singers, accompanied by the Liquid Bread Brass Band, allowed all of us to sing along to the Christmas songs we love so much.

The Christmas Tree was lit by our honorees Pia Haselbach and George Martin, who helped to create this event and continue to be active members of the committee today; and also Sr. Kathy Sommerville of OLFC for all her work at the church with outreach and the food pantry here in Port Washington. We were proud to recognize them during our ceremony.

The new lights on the tree were purchased thanks to an anonymous donor and are absolutely brilliant! What a fantastic way to celebrate 25 years.

The night ended with Santa arriving (on a PWFD fire truck thanks to the folks at Protection Engine Co.) to sit and hear the wishes of children and take many photos in front of the beautiful tree. We loved having the members of the Red Stocking Revue singers entertain the kids on line with more carols and more sing-a-long to pass the time.

It was a wonderful community event, and we couldn’t have done it without help! Thank you to the PWPolice Department for keeping the traffic flowing and people safe. Thank you to Ayhan’s Restaurants and Finn MacCool’s for their donations of hot beverages. Thank you to Fred Falconer for all his help with bows and lights for the tree. And a big thank you to the guys at Hefferin Tree Service for the amazing job they did decorating our tree. And let’s not forget the guys from Town of North Hempstead who went above and beyond to help with the barricades and our lighting needs.

Of course a thank you to all the volunteers: our Christmas Tree Lighting Committee members, the volunteers manning the food tables, and all the pageant participants, who give their time each year to make it so special.

—Submitted by the Port Wahington Christmas Tree Lighting Committee