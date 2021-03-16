Temple Judea Presents ‘Hallelujah Bima To Broadway’

Temple Judea of Manhasset is proud to present a spectacular virtual evening of music starring our own Cantor Deborah Jacobson and guest musicians and singers.

The one-hour concert on Zoom Webinar will start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening, March 21. (Log-in at 7:15 p.m.) Following the concert, guests are invited to stay on and join for a live Q&A.

The musical concert will be entertaining for all ages. It will include hit songs from beloved Broadway shows intermingled with favorite Israeli and Yiddish songs, film hits and standards. Broadway composers include Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Irving Berlin and Andrew Lloyd Weber. Produced by Johnny Montagnese, Musical Director is Chris Coogan. Watch for surprise special guest appearances.

Deborah Jacobson is a published author, recording artist with five albums, as well as serving as Temple Judea’s esteemed cantor. She has a rich background of experience, musicianship and a wealth of warmth and joy.

Temple Judea of Manhasset wishes to thank Carriage House Studios for their wonderful cooperation in helping make the concert an outstanding success.

The community is cordially invited to attend this exceptional virtual program. Donations to view the Concert and to receive the Zoom link begin at the $36 level, with higher levels of donations available and much appreciated.

For further information and to make your donation, contact the Temple office at 516-621-8049 or visit www.temple-judea.com. Temple Judea of Manhasset is located at 333 Searingtown Rd., Manhasset 11030 (exit 36N on

LIE). New members are always welcome.

—Submitted by Temple Judea