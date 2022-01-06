Sweats For Vets Program Throughout The Month Of January

Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) announced that she has partnered with the Military Blue Star Mothers of Nassau County on its Sweats for Vets initiative. The annual donation drive will take place throughout the month of January and provide sweats and other warm clothes to veterans in need.

“The brave men and women who have honorably served our nation deserve our gratitude and support, and not just on Veterans Day,” said Sillitti. “No veteran should be left out in the cold, which is why I’m encouraging community members to donate to the ‘Sweats for Vets’ program and help local veterans stay warm this winter. Too often, these heroes face a host of challenges when they return home and this program ensures that veterans have access to warm clothes during one of the most difficult times of the year.”

Assemblywoman Sillitti has thanked the Port Washington VFW Post 1819, Manhasset American Legion Post 304 and the Williston Park American Legion Post 144 for serving as donation collection sites and encourages all community members to support the program and help veterans in need. Those wishing to donate to the program can drop off any new hats, gloves, socks, scarves, sweatshirts and sweatpants – preferably size L or larger – at any of the following 24/7 collection sites:

• Port Washington VFW Post 1819; 29 Mohegan Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050 (drop box located at back of building)

• Manhasset American Legion Post 304; 27 Bayview Ave., Manhasset, NY 11030 (blue mailbox in front of building)

• Williston Park American Legion Post 144; 730 Willis Ave., Williston Park, NY 11596 (drop box in front of building)

For more information on this or any other community issue, please visit Assemblywoman Sillitti’s website at www.nyassembly.gov/Sillitti or contact her office at 516-482-6966 or by email at SillittiG@nyassembly.gov.

—Submitted by the office of Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti