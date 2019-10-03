Susan Isaacs At PWPL Sunday Oct. 6

Susan Isaacs, Port’s own best-selling author, launches the book tour for her brand-new novel, Takes One to Know One, at a special Friends of the Library (FOL) program on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2:30 p.m. in the Lapham Meeting Room.

Described as Isaacs at her formidable best, Takes One to Know One is her 14th novel, released just this week. The plot involves a whip-smart suburban mystery revolving around a retired FBI agent turned into a Long Island housewife who suspects that her neighbor is harboring criminal secrets.

Following the program, in which Isaacs will be interviewed by journalist Adina Genn and take questions from the audience, there will be a reception honoring her in the adjacent Adler Art Gallery. Takes One to Know One will be for sale, and Isaacs will be signing.

Patrons are encouraged to come early as seating is limited. Port Washington residents are given priority until 10 minutes before the program begins. The program also will be live-streamed on the library’s YouTube channel for those who cannot be in attendance at www.youtube.com/user/library11050.

—Submitted by the Friends of the Library