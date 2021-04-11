Support Nancy Comer PWPL Library Trustee

Let’s re-elect Nancy Comer to the Port Washington Library (PWPL) Board on Tuesday, April 13. During her tenure on the Board, the PWPL has been consistently rated as one of the top libraries in the US. She was the founder of the Library’s “Books for Dessert” program (a book club for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities). Responding to the PW Library’s challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic with many offers of virtual programming, “Books for Dessert Virtual” became very important meeting the needs of this special needs group.

During her Board service, Comer has actively participated in the Library’s major renovations of the Children’s Library Room, the new Adult Learning Center, renovations of the lavatories the design of the Maker Space as well as the future plans of the library spaces. She has personally helped to raise more than $40,00 in grant funding for Library programs. Comer’s background experience as a writer, editor and publishing consultant have been and are an asset as trustee of the PWPL board.

A resident of Port Washington since 1972, she has served on the boards of many nonprofit organizations including Community Mainstreaming Associates and as co-founder and current president of the Baxter’s Pond Association.

—Georgia and Ben DeYoung