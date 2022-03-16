Supervisor DeSena to Deliver State of the Town Address

Lunch with the League of Women Voters of Port Washington-Manhasset on Thursday, March 31.

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena will deliver her first State of the Town address on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 1:15 p.m. at the Clubhouse at Harbor Links, located at One Fairway Drive in Port Washington. The speech will be part of a luncheon program hosted as a public service by the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Port Washington–Manhasset. This will be Supervisor DeSena’s first State of the Town address and will give her the opportunity to share her vision of the future of our town with the public, as she works to move the town forward in the best interest of the residents.

“I am so excited to be able to deliver this year’s State of the Town address and lay out my vision and goals for the Town of North Hempstead for 2022 and beyond,” Supervisor DeSena said. “This year will mark the 35th anniversary of the State of the Town address, and I want to thank the League of Women Voters of Port Washington-Manhasset for all their hard work to bring back this time-honored tradition in a safe, welcoming manner. I am excited to share all the ways my administration has been hard at work putting our residents first.”

For those interested in attending the luncheon, there is a $40 charge per person. Check-in will begin at 11:15 a.m., with lunch starting at 11:45 a.m. The deadline for registration is March 24. For those interested in attending the luncheon, pay online at https://lwvpw-m.bpt.me or call 646-306-1166. For those wishing to solely attend the State of the Town Address at 1:15 p.m., it is open to the public and is free of charge. At the event, the League of Women Voters will comply with New York State health regulations in effect on March 31, 2022.

“The League of Women Voters of Port Washington-Manhasset looks forward to presenting Supervisor DeSena and to welcoming our community members to our annual Lunch with the League,” Amy Bass, chairperson of Lunch with the LWV said. “We’re all so happy to once again be offering this event and this service to our community.”

The State of the Town address will also be livestreamed for those who wish to tune in from the comfort of their own homes. Livestream of the address can be found at www.northhempsteadny.gov/live or by visiting the Town’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/townofnorthhempstead

For more information on the State of the Town address, please call 311 in the Town of North Hempstead, or dial (516) 869-6311 if you are calling from outside the Town.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead