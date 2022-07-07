Summer Reading Challenge Helps Kids Unlock An ‘Ocean Of Possibilities’

Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti is inviting local parents, guardians and students to participate in the New York State Assembly’s annual Summer Reading Challenge, held in partnership with New York State Libraries. The theme for the 2022 challenge is “Oceans of Possibilities” to encourage children to explore strange and new worlds and fall in love with exciting characters and stories. Young readers who complete the challenge will receive an Assembly Excellence in Reading certificate to celebrate their achievement.

“Reading is critically important for our youngest New Yorkers, as it stimulates intellectual growth and opens up worlds of possibilities,” said Sillitti. “An exciting story can help introduce kids to new ideas and bring historical figures to life, and it’s critically important for young learners to continue reading during the summer months. The Summer Reading Challenge is the perfect opportunity to foster a lifelong love of learning.”

During summer break, students often experience a decrease in reading proficiency. Known as the “summer slide,” this phenomenon can compound over multiple summers and requires schools to apportion resources to help kids catch back up in the fall. Reading helps children prepare for the new school year and maintain their academic progress, and is a fun activity for students and families, Assemblywoman Sillitti noted.

The challenge asks children to read a book for a minimum of 15 minutes a day for at least 40 days during July and August. Children can read on their own or with a partner or caregiver and mark off days on the calendar provided. Once they’ve completed 40 days or more, they submit the calendar to Assemblywoman Sillitti to receive a certificate in the mail.

You can pick up a summer reading log and coordinating bookmark at the following libraries:

• The Port Washington Public Library—One Library Dr., Port Washington

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

pwpl.org/

• Great Neck Library—159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

Wednesday: 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

Friday: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sunday: 1:00 to 5:00 pm

greatnecklibrary.org/branches/main-building/

• Great Neck Library – Parkville Branch—10 Campbell St., New Hyde Park

Monday – Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

greatnecklibrary.org/branches/parkville-branch/

• The Bryant Library —2 Paper Mill Rd., Roslyn

Monday – Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed.

www.bryantlibrary.org/

• Shelter Rock Public Library—165 Searington Rd., Alberton

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 am to 5 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m.

www.srpl.org/

For more information about the Summer Reading Challenge, please visit summerreadingnys.org, email SillittiG@nyassembly.gov or call Assemblywoman Sillitti’s office at 516-482-6966.

—Submitted by the office of Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti