Summer Memories Harborside Poetry Collaboration

summer memories touch the heart and spirit
I could see, feel, and taste the happiness of summer
I heard laughter and shouts of delight
in summer there is joy
in nature at its fullest
boating up the Hudson River
swimming in deep lakes
the water rushed in to fill the locks
I was touched by the beauty of the mountains and trees
and in the fragrance of a garden, vibrant with orange daylilies
and pastel saucer-sized peonies
there were excursions to lakes adorned with water lilies
father’s fascination with all living creatures, aviaries for canaries,
a sun-drenched porch, lined with tanks of tropical fish
my squirmy bait worms continued to wiggle long after being cut into bite-sized pieces
a squeamish experience for the novice fisherwoman
mother’s delicious dinner transformed our “catch of the day”
summer brought sleep-away camp bungalows with ten little cots
and ten little girls running with excitement
we swam in the crystal-clear water of the lake
we sat baking in the sun, and we didn’t care how long
summer will always be a time of wonder
days that came and went so quickly
we left our city apartments to be transformed
by fresh air and farm life
pigs were sloshing in the mud
cows were milked each night
we collected eggs from chickens
I awakened to the sound of horses neighing, cows mooing and birds singing
I touched the icy water racing in a stream after a rainstorm
I tasted the farm-fresh corn and tomatoes each day
I smelled the freshly cut hay atop a wagon
it delivered us from the fields to the barn
I felt free, timeless, and joyful
there were family meccas to a beach house somewhere
a fully loaded station wagon…6 kids in tow
ice cream chairs on the roof rack
sandy footprints tried to be mine until stolen by the next wave
tumbling chimes of shells, laughter, and seagull chatter
I felt big as the sky and as small as a grain of sand
I smelled the summer in the soles of my Keds, which peddled me on my bike
to see the world in a day—every day—and all day long
I hunted for beautiful blue beach glass
and tasted the salt from the ocean
surrounded by so many little birds, and big gulls
tweeting as they stole my potato chips
I cheered them on
oh, the wonderful ocean. I can smell it from afar
when does the ocean sleep?
summer memories are strong and vivid
as if yesterday
sun-tanned bodies
moving to music, we feel alive
there is laughter
a raspy voice
I had little choice
my heart did a jingle
as we walked the dunes
the summer that followed
the winter we met
I knew it was right
morning, noon, and night
with a crowd on the huge lawn
the music was blowing
with no hesitation
we said yes
yes to morning, noon, and night
yes to summer