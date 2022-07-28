Summer Memories Harborside Poetry Collaboration

summer memories touch the heart and spirit

I could see, feel, and taste the happiness of summer

I heard laughter and shouts of delight

in summer there is joy

in nature at its fullest

boating up the Hudson River

swimming in deep lakes

the water rushed in to fill the locks

I was touched by the beauty of the mountains and trees

and in the fragrance of a garden, vibrant with orange daylilies

and pastel saucer-sized peonies

there were excursions to lakes adorned with water lilies

father’s fascination with all living creatures, aviaries for canaries,

a sun-drenched porch, lined with tanks of tropical fish

my squirmy bait worms continued to wiggle long after being cut into bite-sized pieces

a squeamish experience for the novice fisherwoman

mother’s delicious dinner transformed our “catch of the day”

summer brought sleep-away camp bungalows with ten little cots

and ten little girls running with excitement

we swam in the crystal-clear water of the lake

we sat baking in the sun, and we didn’t care how long

summer will always be a time of wonder

days that came and went so quickly

we left our city apartments to be transformed

by fresh air and farm life

pigs were sloshing in the mud

cows were milked each night

we collected eggs from chickens

I awakened to the sound of horses neighing, cows mooing and birds singing

I touched the icy water racing in a stream after a rainstorm

I tasted the farm-fresh corn and tomatoes each day

I smelled the freshly cut hay atop a wagon

it delivered us from the fields to the barn

I felt free, timeless, and joyful

there were family meccas to a beach house somewhere

a fully loaded station wagon…6 kids in tow

ice cream chairs on the roof rack

sandy footprints tried to be mine until stolen by the next wave

tumbling chimes of shells, laughter, and seagull chatter

I felt big as the sky and as small as a grain of sand

I smelled the summer in the soles of my Keds, which peddled me on my bike

to see the world in a day—every day—and all day long

I hunted for beautiful blue beach glass

and tasted the salt from the ocean

surrounded by so many little birds, and big gulls

tweeting as they stole my potato chips

I cheered them on

oh, the wonderful ocean. I can smell it from afar

when does the ocean sleep?

summer memories are strong and vivid

as if yesterday

sun-tanned bodies

moving to music, we feel alive

there is laughter

a raspy voice

I had little choice

my heart did a jingle

as we walked the dunes

the summer that followed

the winter we met

I knew it was right

morning, noon, and night

with a crowd on the huge lawn

the music was blowing

with no hesitation

we said yes

yes to morning, noon, and night

yes to summer