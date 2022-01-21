Strides In Science: Three Schreiber High School students recognized as Regeneron semifinalists

The proof is in the science and three student-scientists from the Port Washington School District are making major strides and adding to the tradition of Port pride with their contributions to science. Congratulations to Schreiber High School students Jacqueline Atchley, Abraham Franchetti and Alexandra Vesselinov for being named Regeneron semi-finalists.

“I am continuously astounded, but never surprised, by the tremendous achievements of our Port Washington students,” said Dr. Michael Hynes, superintendent of schools. “Congratulations Jacqueline, Abraham, Lexi on your wonderful accomplishments. I personally, and speaking on behalf of our Board and the entire Port Washington School District family, am so proud of you!”

While Jacqueline may be busy creating award-winning science projects, she is still able to maintain an impressive roster of extracurricular activities. Jacqueline is a member of Science Olympiad, the co-founder of the student-led Disabilities Awareness Club and a Senior Girl Scout. Even while managing all of her extracurricular passions, Jacqueline has been steadfast with her studies. Her hard work has afforded her an impressive 5.16 weighted GPA.

Abraham has made an incredible impact in the world of science, along with his two peers Jacqueline and Alexandra. Abraham is an active member of the Port Washington School District community and is involved in several clubs. Those clubs and programs include being the president of student council, captain of debate team, web editor for Schreiber Times, the school’s student newspaper and he is a member of the varsity cross country and track teams. Even with all of his extracurricular pursuits, Abraham has been able to maintain an unbelievable 5.17 weighted GPA.

Alexandra’s list of accomplishments doesn’t stop at being named a Regeneron semifinalist. She also serves as a TA for the Biochemistry Literacy program, is co-president of Latin Club, vice president of Tri-M Music Honor Society, president/founder of the Student STEM Mentoring Group, a participant of the Mannes School of Music pre-college program, violinist for the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra, volunteer tutor for Littig House, piano teacher and an AP physics tutor. Her weighted GPA is an impressive 5.09.

Jacqueline, Abraham and Alexandra are among 300 seniors honored nationally and internationally by the Washington, D.C.-based Society for Science, which runs the country’s oldest and most well-known science contest. The scholars and their schools each will be awarded $2,000. On Jan. 20, 40 of the 300 will be selected as finalists and granted a trip to Washington, D.C., where they will compete March 10-16 for part of the $1.8 million in prize money. Only 49 students from across Long Island’s public and private high schools were selected as Regeneron semifinalists.

For more information about the Port Washington Union Free School District, please visit the district’s website at www.portnet.org and ‘like’ our Facebook page: @PortWashSchools.

—Submitted by

Port Washington School District