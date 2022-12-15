St. Joseph’s University Honors Sandra Lindsay With Healthcare Award

Esse Non Videri Gala Awards Honoring Excellence In Healthcare

St. Joseph’s University, New York presented the President’s Award for Public Service to Sandra Lindsay ’99, DHSc, MS, MBA, RN, CCRN-K, NE-BC, vice president of public health and advocacy at Northwell Health, at its annual Esse Non Videri Gala Awards, toasting the best of St. Joseph’s and raising funds for student scholarships on Friday, November 18 at the Garden City Hotel in Garden City, New York.

In July 2022, Ms. Lindsay received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her role in serving on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic and becoming the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials.

“We are exceptionally proud of this year’s honorees who represent the best of what our alumni offer to our communities,” said Donald R. Boomgaarden, Ph.D., president of St. Joseph’s University, New York. “On behalf of everyone at St. Joseph’s, I congratulate and thank Sandra Lindsay for her dedication and service to the healthcare field.”

Originally from Jamaica, Lindsay was 18 when she emigrated to the United States in 1986. She came to pursue her dream of becoming a healer.

Lindsay moved to the Bronx when she arrived in the United States, taking a position as a nurse’s assistant at New York Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights. From there, she relentlessly pursued her dream of becoming a nurse, earning her RN from CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community College before moving on to St. Joseph’s University, New York.

Following her time at St. Joseph’s, Lindsay earned a graduate degree at CUNY Herbert Lehman College in 2010 and certificates in executive leadership and financial management at Cornell University. Her career continues to advance into leadership roles, most recently as vice president of public health and advocacy at Northwell Health.

“We are pleased to recognize these distinguished alumni for their work in the field of healthcare,” said Rory Shaffer-Walsh, SJNY’s vice president for institutional advancement. “These past few years have been the ultimate test of their commitment to their chosen field. Their dedication fully embodies the University’s motto, Esse non videri — “To be, not to seem.”

