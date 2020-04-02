Spreading Positivity In Port

Recently, large signs have popped up around Port Washington with messages and quotes, reminding the community to stay positive during this time when many are worried about their futures.

Chief Graphix, a business located in Port Washington, specializes in large format graphics and displays for businesses in and around the area. They created approximately 50 signs of various sizes to place around Port Washington and its surrounding areas with the most traffic.

“My husband and I were like, ‘what could we do that would be helpful to the community,” Abigail Meyer, owner of Chief Graphix, said. “We came up with this idea of making a bunch of positive quotes. We wanted something to say thank you to all the people who are on the front lines, the healthcare workers and the grocery store workers. We just wanted to help people get through this together.”

The posters feature positive messages, such as “And the sun will rise again,” “This too shall pass,” “Grow through what you go through” and more. They have been put up on fences at the marinas, schools and parks throughout Port Washington, all with the hashtag #portstrong.

People continue to admire the signs around town and have shared them on their social media pages as well.

The Facebook post, which garnered plenty of messages from community members reads, “What a crazy, scary and uncertain time for all of us. There are so many things that are out of our control. The team [at] @chiefgraphix decided that we would try to add a little bit of inspiration and positivity to our local community by sprinkling positive quotes around town. So grateful to be part of such an amazing community. We are all in this together. Thank you for the fence space #portstrong @ Port Washington, New York.” Meyer said the posters left off the company name because they wanted the deed to be done anonymously.

“The community has been so good to us and our business, so we were just looking for something to do to reciprocate,” Meyer said. “[The feedback] has all been so positive. People are appreciative [of us] for spreading light onto this dark situation.”

As for the posters, Meyer said that some community members have reached out about making more of them for their homes and would love to continue hanging them up in the future.