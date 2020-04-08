Spectrum Suds Offers Free Laundry Service To Covid-19 Front-Line Workers

As a way to say thank you and offer support, Spectrum Suds, an affiliate business of Spectrum Designs Foundation, has launched an initiative offering local healthcare professionals complimentary laundry service for the duration of the crisis.

“The heroes of the Covid-19 crisis—the front-line workers, doctors, nurses, PA’s, emergency room and ICU staff, EMT’s and ambulance staff, laboratory techs and all who are working tirelessly through unchartered waters – deserve our gratitude and support. In this small way, by offering a load or two of complimentary laundry, we can literally, take a load off,” said Spectrum Designs’ Board Member, Michael Prounis. Prounis along with the Board of Directors, is leading the initiative.

The offer is available to local healthcare professionals and front-line workers living in the communities of Port Washington, Manhasset and Roslyn.

“We wish everyone good health and are proud to provide some assistance to those who are doing so much during this challenging time,” said Deana Nissen, Coordinator of Spectrum Bakes and Spectrum Suds.

Spectrum Suds, deemed an essential business by New York State, has remained in operation since the start of the quarantine. The boutique laundry, working with a small skeleton crew of neuro-diverse employees, has continued to pick up and drop off laundry for longtime customers, including healthcare professionals, senior citizens and students who returned from semesters cut short, with loads of laundry. Spectrum Suds operates in compliance with CDC guidelines.

Based in Port Washington, Spectrum Suds is part of Spectrum Designs Foundation, a purpose-driven organization with an important mission—to help individuals with Autism lead full and productive lives through the world of work. As a nonprofit, 100 percent of profits go to advance the mission. Via three separate social enterprises, Spectrum Designs, Spectrum Bakes and Spectrum Suds, opportunities are created for employment, empowerment and growth. Community-members who are interested in laundry services should visit www.spectrumsuds.org/order-form.

—Submitted by Spectrum Designs Foundation