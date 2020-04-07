Spectrum Designs Foundation Offers Snack-in-Place & Laundry Options

While communities adhere to the “stay at home” directive, Spectrum Bakes and Spectrum Suds, having been designated as offering essential services, will continue to offer support to customers near and far.

In recent weeks, Spectrum Suds has continued to pick up and drop off laundry for nurses working on the front lines, numerous senior citizens unable to do their own laundry at home or in the community and a college student, who recently moved back home with a carload of laundry! Service includes 24-hour turnaround and free pick-up and delivery in Port Washington, and environs.,

“It’s fulfilling to provide essential services to customers in our community at such an uncertain time. Knowing you don’t have to worry about things like clean clothes and fresh sheets is a real comfort right now. We wish everyone good health and are proud to provide some assistance as we all navigate these unchartered waters,” Deana Nissen, Coordinator of Spectrum Bakes and Suds said.

Spectrum Bakes has added the, “Snack in Place” gift box to its selection of gourmet and natural granola treats. The box of 12 ‘Better Bars’ of Chocolate Chunk, Sweet Cranberry and Pumpkin & Sunflower Seeds, are perfect for a mid-day snack or a pick-me-up for someone working from home. Customers have sent these as gifts to medical professionals – heroes all, who could most likely use a healthy snack option these days.

“These unprecedented times have offered us the opportunity to make a positive impact on those who need additional support or acknowledgment. At a time when people are nervous to go to crowded places, we are delighted to deliver directly to their door. That is why we are offering free shipping. When this is over people will remember the acts of kindness done to them and by them. That is what makes this so important.” says Patrick Bardsley, CEO and Co-Founder, Spectrum Designs Foundation.

Based in Port Washington, NY with products shipping throughout the U.S. and the world, Spectrum Designs Foundation is a custom apparel and promotional items business with a social mission – to help individuals with Autism lead full and productive lives through the world of work. As a non-profit, 100% of profits go directly back to advancing the mission. Via three separate social enterprises, Spectrum Designs, Spectrum Bakes, and Spectrum Suds, opportunities are created for employment, empowerment and growth. www.spectrumdesigns.org www.spectrumenterprises.org