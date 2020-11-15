Spectrum Awarded Grant During Disability Employment Awareness Month

Spectrum Designs Foundation was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank. This grant will support the Disabilities Employment Training Program, allowing job seekers with developmental disabilities to participate in paid internships that may lead to employment at Spectrum Designs and prepare Spectrum employees for competitive employment.

“We are grateful for this grant, poignantly received during the 75th observance of the National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” Patrick Bardsley, CEO of Spectrum Designs, said. “This year’s theme, increasing access and opportunity, is at the very core of our mission—to help individuals with Autism lead full and productive lives through the world of work. Funding for our Disabilities Employment Training Program, will help our social enterprise advance job training and opportunity for the individuals with Autism whom we serve.” “We are honored to support Spectrum Designs in creating opportunities for individuals with diverse abilities to participate in the workplace,” Anthony Esernio, TD Bank market president of Suburban New York, said. “At TD, we believe that creating a more accessible and inclusive workplace is required to enable all to achieve their full potential.”

Founded in 2011, Spectrum Designs is a custom apparel social enterprise, based on Long Island. It is the largest and fastest growing nonprofit of its kind offering customers a meaningful purchase by providing gainful employment and significant vocational experiences to people with disabilities. Together with educational partner, Nicholas Center, a business model has been created where education and life skills work hand in hand with vocational training and opportunities. The two organizations work together to raise awareness regarding the abilities and employability of these exceptional individuals. The organization includes Spectrum Bakes and Spectrum Suds. A second Spectrum Designs location will open this fall in Westchester. Clients include, Uber, Google, NYSID, Northwell Health, JP Morgan Chase, Autism Speaks, 1-800-Flowers and MTA Metro-North Railroad. For more information, visit spectrumenterprises.org.

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, one of the 10 largest commercial banking organizations in the United States. Since its inception in 2002, the foundation has distributed more than $243 million through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation is available at www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/funding-opportunities.

—Submitted by Spectrum Designs Foundation