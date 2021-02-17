SOUPer Bowl Is A Success

The SOUPer Bowl Committee of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce turned this premiere foodie event into a safe and fun contest for these unprecedented times. SOUPer Bowl XIV took place on Feb. 6, in people’s homes.

Local restaurants donated their best soups to the event. But instead of a large gathering, people went to the chamber’s website, pwcoc.org and signed up to be a taster. The soup reservations were sold out in four days. On SOUPer Bowl Saturday each person who signed up went to the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church and picked up a reusable tote bag full of six-ounce portions of each soup to take home. They then heated and tasted the soups and voted online for their favorites. Kids voted for their favorite soup, too, to determine the kids choice. The votes were tallied and this year the SOUPer Bowl Champs are: adults’ choice: Cactus Café for their Chicken Corn Chowder, kids’ choice: Frank’s Pizza for their Chicken Noodle Soup.

All the community-spirited contestants received raves from the tasters for their delicious, tasty soups and they are sure to be selling a lot of it in the coming weeks. The others are: Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace, Ayhan’s Shish Kebab, Finn MacCool’s, Sullivan’s Quay, Toscanini, Uncle Giuseppe’s, Wild Goose, Wild Honey on Main and Yummy Gyro.

Chamber president Debbie Greco Cohen said they are very grateful to the sponsors who support our community and make this event possible. They are:

Commissioner – Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Head Coach – Anton Community Newspapers, Bayside Tax & Wealth, Blank Slate Media, Lisa Donatelli, LRES, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Madison and Manorhaven Taxi, Maidenbaum Property Tax Reduction Group LLC, Mosquito Hunters of Northern Nassau County, Dawn Serignese – Daniel Gale Sotheby’s – The Serignese Group.

Assistant Coach- Bendix Engineering, Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Creative Landscaping by Cow Bay, Chrissy and Matt Kiernan & Family, Kiwanis Club of Manhasset-Port Washington, Lorber/Hoffman Team, Mathnasium, Port Washington PAL, The Ruvio Law Firm, The Vincent Smith School, Wild Honey on Main.

Fan – Town Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman, Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society, County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Daniel Donatelli, Esq., Dr. William R. and Mayor Nora Haagenson, Hefferin Tree & Landscape Services, Kathy Levinson – Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Long Island Boat Rentals, Long Island Builders, LLC, Luria Design & Style, Law Office of Kenneth S. Magida, Port Pop-Up Boutique, Port Washington Adult Activities Center, Port Washington Children’s Center, Project Help Long Island, Reyes Brothers – Julia and Chris Reyes, Jeffrey Stone – Licensed RE Sales Person – Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Zelik Ziegelbaum, RPT.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce