SOUPer Bowl Date Announced

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce is bringing back all the fun and deliciousness of the original (before COVID) SOUPer BOWL. Local restaurants vie for the title of Port Washington’s 2024 SOUPer BOWL Champ!

The SOUPer BOWL will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Fairway Dr. (off West Shore Road), Port Washington.

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce invites you to chase away the winter blues at Port Washington’s SOUPer BOWL. Everyone is invited to taste the delicious soups donated by Port Washington restaurants, then vote for your favorite soup. When all the ballots are tallied, the 2024 SOUPer BOWL Champ is crowned. The winner will receive the “People’s Choice Award.” Kids under 12 can vote, too, and pick the winner of the “Kids’ Choice Award.” The participating restaurants also provide bread and crackers for the tasters. The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce will be collecting non-perishable food for local food-insecure families.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under six. Parking is free.

For additional information, call 516-883-6566 or email: office@pwcoc.org

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce