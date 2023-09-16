Something For Everyone At Pride In Port’s Expanded Family Fun Day

Immediately following the Pride in Port parade on Saturday, September 23, Campus Drive will host a Homecoming Football Game on the turf field and Family Fun Day inside of and surrounding the track.

A new Food Court Village featuring food trucks and booths will be located in the parking lot between Weber and the track from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. The delicious choices include All-American Wonton, The Boss, No Good Burger Joint, Philly Pretzel Factory, Rosie’s Grilled Cheese, Smusht, Sweet Love Company, Yummy Gyro, and possibly more!

Starting at 12:30 p.m., Family Fun Day’s traditional rides and activities will be expanded from previous years. Rides are free; there is a nominal fee for some activities.

For senior citizens, there is a free luncheon in the Schreiber cafeteria, followed by free bingo. Call 883-6656 to reserve a space and inquire about a free Town of North Hempstead bus.

Schreiber’s homecoming football game starts at 2:00 p.m. versus Hempstead High School.

Also new this year, the Pride in Port committee has organized a cornhole tournament and square dancing. Starting at 3:00 p.m., the cornhole tournament will take place on the field between Schreiber and Weber, challenging teams of children or adults and children to play for their elementary school, middle school house, or high school team/club activity. Each game is $10 per team. The winning elementary school, middle school house and high school club/team will win five cornhole sets.

At 5:15 p.m., after cornhole has ended, the field will be the site of free line dancing and square dancing. Everyone can participate regardless of age. Come with a partner or by yourself and get matched up!

Go Port!

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce